Reader letter: Worried about crowded campgrounds this summer

Dear editor:

We are full timers and have read your discouraging article about crowded campgrounds. My wife is so concerned about summer availability, with occasional hookups, that she’s talking about camp hosting all summer long and only traveling in the winter. We are in a large truck camper. I believe we can find something easier than someone who has a fifth wheel or a class A. Please tell us it is so. —Bryan and Corrina B.

Dear Bryan and Corrina,

Yes, campgrounds and RV parks are more crowded than ever, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find them. It depends, I think, on how much work you’re willing to put into securing reservations that fit into your travel plans. With a truck camper, you will certainly find more available spaces than with a big fifth wheeler or motorhome.

If you enjoy primitive campgrounds (those without hookups), you’ll probably find plenty of places to stay, and often in beautiful locations. The idea of sitting in one place as a camp host certainly has merit, but I don’t think it’s the only way to go. If you are passionate about moving around with your RV, as many of us are, you’ll find a way. —Chuck Woodbury, editor