Goodbye letter from reader. RVtravel.com has grown too impersonal

Dear Chuck

. . .or whom ever you have delegated to read your emails now. I am requesting to be removed from your mailing list for the RV Travel free edition. I have been a faithful reader for several years and have looked forward to each edition until recently. I don’t mind an occasional guest writer in your place, however I don’t appreciate it happening all of the time. I have always considered to be one of your core readers and followers.

For me it appears that RV Travel, like other things, started out small and personal but got big and became impersonal. I am not interested in the paid edition or all of the other various online editions that are now available. I don’t care to spend my life in front of a computer trying to read everything that you promote. With that I bid you a good long life, and I will be on my way, too. —Don D.

Hello Dan,

Thanks for the letter. Well. . . yes, things have changed, including me. I’ve been doing RVtravel.com for 20 years, writing an essay most weeks and probably another ten articles each week in between. In the early years, I wrote virtually every word in every issue.

For twenty years before I started this website I traveled in a motorhome and wrote for others as well as in my quarterly on-the-road newspaper Out West. And for 10 years before that I wrote freelance articles for many newspapers and and magazines. I must have written at least 15,000 articles though the years. I wonder how many books that would add up to?

I wrote in this weekly newsletter a couple of years ago that I would step off center stage at issue 1,000, which is coming in a few months (this issue is 978). So I am getting ready. At age 73, I’m running out of stream. My daughter Emily is increasingly running the show. I believe I have earned to right to slow down. I’m not retiring from RVtravel.com, but I do hope to find time to pursue some other interests, long on back burners.

So, yes, the publication has changed (evolved may be a better word) and that includes presenting guest essays at the top of the Saturday newsletter, which I believe is a good thing. That said, RVtravel.com remains very much focused on serving our readers in ways that help enhance their lives. That’s been our mission for a long, long time.

Ten years ago, we published 52 newsletters a year. We now publish 650. The amount of information we provide is incredible considering our relatively small staff. I am proud of that! Very few readers read everything we publish — we don’t expect that and I have never “promoted” that idea as you suggest.

You have been a subscriber to our free Saturday newsletter, and as we do all our subscribers, we have appreciated your continuing interest. But we are gradually relying more on the support of the small but significant number of readers who value us enough to pitch in financially, much the same as they would subscribe to any newspaper or magazine. Bless their hearts! They have made it possible for us to devote far more time and energy to our efforts. As it always has been, and always will be, our readers come first, not advertisers, the case with most other publications. We remain independent and free of editorial pressure from businesses who do not like what we write.

It’s not the easy path, I am telling you. With our large and growing circulation, if we were to “sell out” by writing puff pieces and accepting paid, sponsored posts (the real “fake” news) we could triple our income. I can’t do that, I just can’t. And my dedicated staff is with me.

Thank you for staying with us the last few years. And the very best to you.

Chuck