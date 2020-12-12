Ingenious DIY rat trap. Why didn’t you think of this?

You have got to love this rat trap! If you’re not into squishing the rodents with a traditional trap, this might be your answer. The basic equipment is a simple cable tie, a bit of string, a sheet of sturdy paper and some sort of weight, in this case an adjustable wrench.

Oh, you’ll need some bait – cheese or another tasty treat. A piece of a Snicker’s Bar works great.

Once you grab the rodent, transport it off to a farmer’s field somewhere. Or do whatever else you want. At least you’ll know where it is, and not have to listen to it running between your walls at night.

How creative! Hey, it may be tough to come up with a better mousetrap (as the saying goes) – but in this case, a better rat trap seems to have been invented.

Some people are just so creative, like the guy who came up with this!