By Chuck Woodbury

An idea that has bounced around in my head for a long time is that living in one place, in one home, isn’t as “normal” as it once was. The fact is, every day the number of people who sell their homes to travel full-time with an RV grows. Just observe the traffic along a busy highway. Notice the numbers of “big rig” RVs passing by. These folks are not on the way to the Grand Canyon for a week of camping. Many are on their way to yet another temporary home base where they will stay a week, a month or maybe a season. Others are headed for someplace to self-isolate in pleasant locations — where it’s warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

Have you been inside a big Class A motorhome or fifth wheel trailer recently? If not, visit an RV dealer and take a look. Check out one of these RVs with its slideouts extended. They’re “houses,” aren’t they? They have virtually all the amenities of a traditional home. They’re not made for “camping” — they’re made for living.

The fact is, if you are the type of person who loves to travel, who gets restless in one place, who doesn’t need a lot of “stuff,” then you may find that the life of a full-time RVer is incredibly stimulating (and ultimately addictive).

In today’s environment, when economic uncertainty is on most people’s minds, the idea of living in a small, mobile home is appealing and in most cases far more affordable than living in a traditional sticks-and-bricks home.

I can envision millions and millions of happy, wandering nomads exploring the nooks and crannies of wherever a road leads. And what do they give up for this life of freedom and exhilaration? Not much. In their rolling houses, they have cell phones, computers with Internet access, televisions, DVD players, and all the amenities of any home — bedroom, bathroom with shower, heater, coffee maker, refrigerator and, yes, even a kitchen sink.

Anyone who is possessed with wanderlust who travels by RV even once is in serious danger of catching a bug — the travel bug. It gnaws at you. It won’t go away. It makes you question why you continue to live in the same place and do the same things over and over. You start to feel like you’re rotting. You need to “air out” — to get away — to see something new — to have adventures. Life is short. You begin to fear that day by day, week by week, you are letting your life slip away.

Those of us possessed by the travel bug look at a map and go crazy. We see names of towns and rivers and lakes, and we see thin, twisty blue lines that are roads. We want to get on one of those “blue highways” to see where it goes.

Will there be more people on the road full-time in RVs next year than today? I think so.

photo: punk toad on flickr.com

##RVT952