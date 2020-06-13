Is it a cottage or a camper? It’s both, and it’s real cute

Answer truthfully, have you ever seen a cuter, more charming camper? We already know the answer: No, you have not.

We found this on the CampingRoadTrip.com Facebook page (a favorite of ours for finding images like this), but don’t know anything else about it. Do you? All we know is that it is darn cute and we’d love to have a morning coffee at that sweet table out front. Are we invited?

If you know anything about this camper, please let us know. Or tell us about other “cottage campers” in the comments.

##RVT952