“Why I love My RV.” July 26, 2021

From Christine Gray

2020 Tiffin Bus



I love our Allegro Bus inside and out. The swoops and swirls that Tony Barthel dislikes so much are not like your typical motorhome. Ours are very distinctive, and we believe very cool looking. I love my floor plan and particularly the way the interior is very open. We chose ivory colored cabinets and I’m so glad we did. The light color really brightens things up, even on a cloudy day. All in all, I’m very happy with our motor home.

From William DeCoste

2020 Grand Design Solitude S 2930

We have had four RVs, two trailers and two fifth wheels. There are just the two of us and an occasional grandchild.

We have enjoyed all our RVs, but our present Grand Design hits the Goldielock’s spot for us. It’s just under 35 feet so it will fit most anywhere. Its GVWR and pin weight is a perfect match for our 2019 F-350 diesel and it tows like a dream. We factory ordered it so we were able to get the options we wanted to enhance comfort and livability.

For us, the floor plan is extremely livable, the kitchen boasting a great pantry, and plenty of cabinet storage that is accessible to the little Italian grandmother. An excellent cook top, an oven that can actually be used and an adequate 12 cubic foot refrigerator all meet our needs. How many of you can say, “All my meals are prepared by a little Italian grandmother”? Don’t worry, I do all the cleaning up.

The bedroom is roomy with plenty of storage. The front window (windshield) turned out to be a real unexpected treat. The bathroom is exceptionally well done in terms of arrangement and accessibility. It’s a generous size, and its two sliding doors make it light and airy. There is plenty of linen storage with cabinets and a vanity mirror just the right height.

At some point, it’s all about comfort. For us, this unit hits the sweet spot between livability, size and function. I do not see us looking for something else any time soon.

* * *

