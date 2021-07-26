Monday, July 26, 2021
Monday, July 26, 2021
I'm looking for...
HomeRV Reviews
RV Reviews

“Why I love My RV.” July 26, 2021

By Chuck Woodbury
0

Every Monday through Saturday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs. Today, we hear from readers Christine Gray and William DeCoste. Click at the link at the bottom of this page for a form where you can tell us why you love YOUR RV!

From Christine Gray
2020 Tiffin Bus


I love our Allegro Bus inside and out. The swoops and swirls that Tony Barthel dislikes so much are not like your typical motorhome. Ours are very distinctive, and we believe very cool looking. I love my floor plan and particularly the way the interior is very open. We chose ivory colored cabinets and I’m so glad we did. The light color really brightens things up, even on a cloudy day. All in all, I’m very happy with our motor home.

From William DeCoste
2020 Grand Design Solitude S 2930

We have had four RVs, two trailers and two fifth wheels. There are just the two of us and an occasional grandchild.

We have enjoyed all our RVs, but our present Grand Design hits the Goldielock’s spot for us. It’s just under 35 feet so it will fit most anywhere. Its GVWR and pin weight is a perfect match for our 2019 F-350 diesel and it tows like a dream. We factory ordered it so we were able to get the options we wanted to enhance comfort and livability.

For us, the floor plan is extremely livable, the kitchen boasting a great pantry, and plenty of cabinet storage that is accessible to the little Italian grandmother. An excellent cook top, an oven that can actually be used and an adequate 12 cubic foot refrigerator all meet our needs. How many of you can say, “All my meals are prepared by a little Italian grandmother”? Don’t worry, I do all the cleaning up.

The bedroom is roomy with plenty of storage. The front window (windshield) turned out to be a real unexpected treat. The bathroom is exceptionally well done in terms of arrangement and accessibility. It’s a generous size, and its two sliding doors make it light and airy. There is plenty of linen storage with cabinets and a vanity mirror just the right height.

At some point, it’s all about comfort. For us, this unit hits the sweet spot between livability, size and function. I do not see us looking for something else any time soon.

* * *

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

##RVDT1651

Previous articleHere are some ways RVers are making money on the road. You can do these too!
Next articleRV Review: Wayfarer “Walter” Class B van – super affordable and cool

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,229FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.