Monday, July 26, 2021
Monday, July 26, 2021
I'm looking for...
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

“Why I love my RV.” July 27, 2021

By RV Travel
0

Every Monday through Saturday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs. Today, we hear from readers Jeff Steiner and Judy Pupek. Click on the link at the bottom of this page for a form where you can tell us why you love YOUR RV!

From Jeff Steiner
2021 Entegra Reatta XL40Q2

The contemporary style matched with my wife’s decorating make for a beautiful interior. And the outside paint scheme is stunning!

From Judy Pupek
2006 Winnebago Outlook Class C

I love our 2006 Winnebago Outlook Class C because it feels so much like a comfy home. The interior is roomy with the two slides extended. The area where the overhead bunk would be is instead an entertainment center. The mid-bath feels roomy with the door open between the toilet area and the shower. The bedroom has a cute dressing table area and loads of clothes storage: hanging and drawers. We’ve owned many RVs from tagalongs, pop-ups, to other motorhomes, but this one, by far, checks all our boxes.

* * *

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

##RVDT1652

Previous articleBeginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 61
Next articleMini stick-on button lamps are perfect for RV’s dark spaces

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,234FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.