“Why I love my RV.” July 27, 2021

From Jeff Steiner

2021 Entegra Reatta XL40Q2

The contemporary style matched with my wife’s decorating make for a beautiful interior. And the outside paint scheme is stunning!

From Judy Pupek

2006 Winnebago Outlook Class C



I love our 2006 Winnebago Outlook Class C because it feels so much like a comfy home. The interior is roomy with the two slides extended. The area where the overhead bunk would be is instead an entertainment center. The mid-bath feels roomy with the door open between the toilet area and the shower. The bedroom has a cute dressing table area and loads of clothes storage: hanging and drawers. We’ve owned many RVs from tagalongs, pop-ups, to other motorhomes, but this one, by far, checks all our boxes.

