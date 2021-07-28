Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Lifestyles

“Why I love my RV.” July 28, 2021

By RV Travel
Every Monday through Saturday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs. Today, we hear from readers Rhonda Boul and Ray Leissner. Click on the link at the bottom of this page for a form where you can tell us why you love YOUR RV!

From Rhonda Boul
2020 Venture Sonic

“I love that it’s compact and easy to tow, yet still provides plenty of comfort for the two of us to enjoy being wherever we go.”

From Ray Leissner
2015 Jayco Eagle 5th wheel

“It allows us to travel the country at a pace and comfort we can afford and enjoy. Every day is a new day with new experiences and at the end of that day we get to go back ‘home’. Our rig is seldom problematic but when those occur we overcome them. The front living floor plan is nearly perfect for us.”

* * *

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

