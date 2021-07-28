Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
I'm looking for...
HomeGizmos & Gadgets
Gizmos & Gadgets

Do you have an automatic ice maker in your RV?

By RV Travel
0

Many newer RVs come with automatic ice makers, but not all. And certainly, not many older RVs do. Do you have an automatic ice maker in your RV?

If you’re in the market for a small, portable ice maker, we recently came across this post on our Facebook group, RV Advice (which may have sparked this poll question…) from Sophie Adalyn. Sophie wrote, “Bought an ice maker for the camper and in 12 hours this is what we got. We mostly use ice for the coolers and it gets expensive buying ice. I think at this rate we could sell ice. Love it!”

That’s a lot of ice! You can find the ice maker she used here.

Previous articleWhy does RV’s engine battery keep dying in campground?
Next article“Why I love my RV.” July 28, 2021

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,236FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.