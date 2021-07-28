Many newer RVs come with automatic ice makers, but not all. And certainly, not many older RVs do. Do you have an automatic ice maker in your RV?

If you’re in the market for a small, portable ice maker, we recently came across this post on our Facebook group, RV Advice (which may have sparked this poll question…) from Sophie Adalyn. Sophie wrote, “Bought an ice maker for the camper and in 12 hours this is what we got. We mostly use ice for the coolers and it gets expensive buying ice. I think at this rate we could sell ice. Love it!”

That’s a lot of ice! You can find the ice maker she used here.