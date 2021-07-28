RV Review: 2021 Keystone Cougar “Half-Ton” 32BHS Fifth Wheel

Unicorns. I keep hearing about them. They’re kind of a big deal nowadays and, when I find one among the RVs I see, I get excited to tell you all about it. But it’s always a surprise when it’s from someone we regularly look at. In this case, I’m talking about the Keystone Cougar “Half-Ton” 32BHS fifth wheel.

First, let’s sit down and have a heart-to-heart discussion, shall we? I know a lot of people get excited by the “Half-Ton” designation but, as I’ve written many times, the only way to match a tow vehicle to a towed vehicle is to do the math. I think the name is disingenuous because, unless you’ve got an almost completely unloaded and very, very specifically equipped half-ton truck, you’re just not going to tow this safely.

While the “half-ton” branding is unfortunate, the more I learn about how various RV companies do things, the more I like some of what I see over at Keystone. I recently got to see, firsthand, some of the things that Keystone is doing to differentiate themselves.

Included in that is the blade air conditioning ducting system. It has ducts that incorporate plastic joiners to help the ducting maintain its shape rather than collapse over time. There was a model I was able to sit in with the AC running and it was very, very quiet.

I also saw the HyperDeck™ flooring I’ve been talking about firsthand in the assembly line. This is a man-made waterproof flooring that’s also lightweight. It seemed quite substantial with my big self standing on it.

As regular readers will know, I celebrate when companies do something other than basic leaf spring suspensions. This trailer features a Road Armor shock-damping suspension system. Keystone is also reportedly offering a tire package for 2022 that will include Goodyear Endurance tires along with an automotive-style tire pressure monitoring system. Yes, please.

Truth be told…

Whenever I write about a Keystone product, immediately there are responses of people having had warranty issues. Keystone sells a lot of trailers. Therefore, as with any human-made product, there is going to be the potential for issues.

But I will say that when I was working in sales and warranties, Keystone was one of the better companies to deal with regarding warranties. They were very prompt and very responsive.

This brings me to something I advise anyone shopping for a new RV: Choose your dealership first. A good dealership will really make a lot of difference in your ownership experience over a lousy one. The owner at the place I worked always advocated that we work to make sure the customer was whole in every way. I don’t think all dealerships do this.

The place I worked also preferred team members who actually enjoyed and used RVs so we understood the experience. So, perhaps, some of the buying process might include speaking with whomever handles the warranties at the dealership as well as just the salesperson.

Grand Tour of the Cougar 32BHS Fifth Wheel

We’re going to start at the back door on this fifth wheel as I suspect it’s going to be a popular entrance to this unit. That entrance is on the main floor, as you might expect, and will get you into the master bathroom. Yep, definitely different.

In there is a toilet, sink and a tub and shower. It’s a convenient feature as it’s right adjacent to the outdoor kitchen. That kitchen features a Capital griddle, fully plumbed sink and larger bar-size 120-volt refrigerator.

For those who don’t like the newer “solid steps,” you’re in luck. Keystone has the more traditional folding steps on the rear door but the solid steps on the main entrance.

If you do come in through the rear entrance of the Cougar 32BHS, you’ll then go through another door to get into the main living area. One odd bit – that door features a window and a provision to put a shade, but no shade. Talk about a full moon over Miami.

To your left is a bunk room that features a slide out. It has a couch at the bottom and a fold-down bunk above that. Across from that are two bunks. There are a number of drawers all over this back area. They’re under the camp-side upper bunk, under the camp-side lower bunk and even a cabinet at the back.

Once again, I can see this as a kids’ room, but also an office or craft room.

Main living area

There are some really keynote features in the main living area of the Cougar 32BHS. On the road side is a very large slide room that features a dining area and seating area. The dining area features a choice of a booth dinette or free-standing table and chairs. You also have a choice for the seating with either a tri-fold couch or theater seating.

On the other side of the space is the kitchen with either a gas-electric or 12-volt compressor-based fridge.

The three-burner stove actually features a 22” oven – one of the few bunk models I’ve seen that do. I want to go hug someone at Keystone for this feature alone. Of course, there’s a microwave above that and a double-bowl stainless steel sink in an “L”-shaped counter that also has a lot of storage and cabinet space.

At the front wall of this model is a space-heating fireplace and the TV. But this is a bit of a neck-bender position even though it’s on an articulating arm. There’s also a small pantry here.

Upstairs in the Cougar 32BHS Fifth Wheel

Fifth wheel folks might be surprised to find that the upstairs bath is not the master, but only features a toilet and sink. Very unusual indeed.

The bedroom features a wardrobe slide on the camp side and a queen-sized bed. On either side are closets, of course, along with power for charging laptops and CPAP machines and such.

A bit more

I give credit to my friend Josh Winters from Haylett RV as being a great source of information for me, as well as others. According to his information, the entire Keystone division is going with a company-wide solar package that will include 200 watts of solar on the roof along with an inverter and prep for up to 400 watts of solar.

If you haven’t heard, with the growing sales of RVs there is also concern that campgrounds are just filled to the brim and boondocking is one way to relieve that crowding. As such, every RV company I know of is looking more and more to boondocking and outfitting their RVs with either preparation for it or out and out systems that support boondocking.

In summary

The Cougar 32BHS is a unique trailer in that the main bath is downstairs. I could see this as being a great choice for a traveling family or someone who wanted to set up a “home” office. There are a lot of qualitative features that make this a good choice.

