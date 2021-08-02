“Why I love my RV.” August 2, 2021

Every Monday through Saturday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs. Today, we hear from readers Jerry X Shea and Steve Lortie. Click on the link at the bottom of this page for a form where you can tell us why you love YOUR RV!

From Jerry X Shea

Leisure Travel Van (LTV) – UNITY – Twin Bed, 2018

“The 200 watts of solar panels on the roof. When dry camping I hardly ever have to run my generator to charge up my house batteries. I only need the generator for the microwave or AC. With summer sun, my batteries are topped off at sunset and last the whole night, even with a little TV after dark. The next morning when the sun comes up, batteries get topped off again. Just love that feature.”

From Steve Lortie

Chateau

“The main reason why I love our RV is because it lets us explore beautiful places in comfort. As far as the RV itself, it drives well and I feel relaxed even in windy conditions. Has everything we need. Could use a bit more power climbing some of those mountain roads, but we are never in a hurry anyway 🙂 .”

