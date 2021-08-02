Sunday, August 1, 2021
Sunday, August 1, 2021
"Why I love my RV." August 2, 2021

By RV Travel
Every Monday through Saturday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs. Today, we hear from readers Jerry X Shea and Steve Lortie. Click on the link at the bottom of this page for a form where you can tell us why you love YOUR RV!

From Jerry X Shea
Leisure Travel Van (LTV) – UNITY – Twin Bed, 2018

“The 200 watts of solar panels on the roof. When dry camping I hardly ever have to run my generator to charge up my house batteries. I only need the generator for the microwave or AC. With summer sun, my batteries are topped off at sunset and last the whole night, even with a little TV after dark. The next morning when the sun comes up, batteries get topped off again. Just love that feature.”

From Steve Lortie
Chateau

“The main reason why I love our RV is because it lets us explore beautiful places in comfort. As far as the RV itself, it drives well and I feel relaxed even in windy conditions. Has everything we need. Could use a bit more power climbing some of those mountain roads, but we are never in a hurry anyway 🙂 .”

