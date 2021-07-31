“Why I love my RV.” July 31, 2021

Every Monday through Saturday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs. Today, we hear from readers Judith Fowlkes and Greg Bryant. Click on the link at the bottom of this page for a form where you can tell us why you love YOUR RV!

From Judith Fowlkes

2015 Jayco Precept 31UL



“We love the room we have after opening up the opposing slides. It’s got three TVs with one of them being outside. Fun to sit by a campfire and watch a favorite show. (It’s mostly a car show or auction because my hubby loves cars!) The shower is big enough for a really good shower (even my husband loves it) and the bathroom (separate from the shower) is big enough to move around and has good storage for the two of us. This Class A has a big closet in the bedroom with plenty of drawers. We have lots of storage in the kitchen and we have a double refrigerator with an ice maker. We’ve had all kinds of travel trailers and motorhomes over the years but this one is perfect for this stage of life. As we travel we can pull into a rest area, crank up the generator and cook lunch, and keep on traveling quickly. We keep it parked and plugged in here at home so it’s ready to go at a moment’s notice.”

From Greg Bryant

Alliance Paradigm 340RL

“Lots to love about our Alliance Paradigm 340RL. So far, it’s perfect for us. But if we had to pick the ‘one thing’ it would be the bathroom. It’s huge for a 5th wheel. The shower is the same size as the one in our house. We were going to buy the baby brother to ours (310RL) but when we saw this one with its big, glorious bathroom, we were sold. The bigger bathroom also means more storage underneath it. We love it!”

