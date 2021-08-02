What do you usually prefer, a pull-through or back-in campsite?

When you book a campsite, do you tend to usually look for a pull-through site or a back-in site? Do you have a preference or does it not matter to you?

Usually, though not always, back-in sites are more affordable than pull-through sites. They’re usually smaller and can be more of a hassle for some (read: new) RV drivers.

Pull-through sites are easier on the driver (new or expert) and allow more convenience of going in and out. They’re also usually larger so you’ll have more room and maybe (hopefully) more privacy.

Which do you prefer? Tell us in the poll below. Thanks!