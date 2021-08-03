“Why I love my RV.” August 3, 2021

Every Monday through Saturday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs. Today, we hear from readers Rob Lewis and Rick Kiersey. Click on the link at the bottom of this page for a form where you can tell us why you love YOUR RV!

From Rob Lewis

2004 Bigfoot 30mh 29g

“The wife and I wanted something small enough to fit in the national and state park campgrounds yet big enough to full-time in. We love our rig as it is a true four-seasons design. Being that our children and grandkids live in Missouri, we can travel there for the holidays without worrying about freezing issues. The outstanding insulation is also amazing in hot climates. Having a garage in a class C is amazing as I can have my Yamaha TW200 with me. Also, we have the diesel option that gives us 11 mpg fully loaded and pulling our Fiat toad.

“But most of all, the quality and features of this Canadian-built rig are what impress us the most. Sadly, units built in America seem to be focused on using the cheapest materials possible that would be hard-pressed to survive the duration of the loan required to purchase it even if you only used it for a few weeks a year.”

From Rick Kiersey

2020 No Boundaries 19.2

“Size (less than 5,000 lbs, 22′ long), floor plan (Murphy bed, table and chairs instead of dinette, tons of storage), fiberglass exterior with Azdel.”

