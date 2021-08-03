17 unusual uses for dryer sheets in your RV

Yes, you use dryer sheets in your dryer. They help keep clothing soft and static-free. But there are many other ways to use those same dryer sheets, especially when traveling in the RV.
Try these 17 unusual ways of using dryer sheets
In the RV:
- Use a dryer sheet to dust your RV’s window blinds. Not only will the sheet easily pick up dust, but it will also help prevent dust from collecting on the blinds afterward.
- Dryer sheets will help keep fixtures sparkling in your RV. Use them to remove watermarks on the sink and bathroom faucets. They’ll keep your stainless refrigerator handles cleaner, too!
- Are your TV and computer screens dusty? Grab a dryer sheet and give them a once-over. No more dust!
- Put a new dryer sheet inside storage bins filled with off-season clothing. The scented sheet will keep stored fabrics fresh-smelling until you need them again.
- Got bugs on your RV windshield or front bumper? Dryer sheets are the perfect thing to clean off those spots. The material will not scratch the RV’s finish either.
- Pet hair collecting on your RV rugs and upholstered furniture? A dryer sheet can rub away pet hair in a jiffy.
- Use a dryer sheet to remove dust from ceiling fans as well as additional floor fans.
- Soap scum on your RV shower doors can be hard to remove. Use a wet dryer sheet to make the scum disappear.
- Put dryer sheets inside the bedroom drawers and/or suitcases to keep clothing smelling fresh.
- No one wants to deal with greasy, stuck-on grimy cooking pots. Fill the pots with water, add a dryer sheet, and let sit overnight. The pots will easily come clean in the morning.
- You can use a dryer sheet to shine your shoes and you can also stuff some new dryer sheets into stinky boots and the odor should fade.
- Use dryer sheets to clean RV windows. Just polish off the smudges!
- Place two or three new dryer sheets in the bottom of waste cans to help eliminate smell and keep your RV kitchen smelling nicer.
- Don’t toss out the used dryer sheets, even after using them for one of the hints. Stuff them into toilet roll cardboard and use them as simple fire starters.
On a camper (that means you!):
- If you accidentally get deodorant smears on your t-shirt, a dryer sheet will remove them.
- Put a new dryer sheet into your pocket and mosquitoes will avoid you. Evidently, they don’t like the smell.
- A dryer sheet will keep flyaway hair in place. Gently rub a new one over your hair and static disappears. This also works for clingy fabrics. Rub a dryer sheet over your skirt (or whatever) and you’re good to go.
