“Why I love my RV.” August 4, 2021

Every Monday through Saturday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs. Today, we hear from readers Martha Holmes and Rocky Burrous. Click on the link at the bottom of this page for a form where you can tell us why you love YOUR RV!

From Martha Holmes

2009 Kodiak 180SVT

“My tiny little camper is perfect for trips when it’s just me. I have a full galley and head and a very comfortable bed. It’s so easy to tow that I often forget it’s back there. When my family and their friends want to come, the ends expand and I can sleep six people comfortably. I regularly look at other campers online and I’ve never seen one I like as well as my little Kodiak.”

From Rocky Burrous

2015 Keystone Alpine 3900RE Mini Toy Hauler

“Mini Garage in the back is perfect for my office. We are full-timers, but I still work full time. It is a garage, computer nerd office, storage area, and laundry room all in one, with a door to close off for privacy.”

