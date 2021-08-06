“Why I love my RV.” August 6, 2021

Every Monday through Saturday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs. Today, we hear from readers Mary Martin and Joe Hicke. Click on the link at the bottom of this page for a form where you can tell us why you love YOUR RV!

From Mary Martin

2015 Outdoor RV Creekside 20FQ

“Where do I begin!? ❤️ We love the floor plan, perfect for two and an occasional guest. The main reasons that drew us to this rig were the huge back wrap-around window so we could bring the outside in, and secondly the walk-around queen bed. It has extra-large grey and black water storage for boondocking, which is our favorite mode of camping. We loved that it had no slides to have problems, and was short enough to fit into the small old campsites in a lot of the National Parks, and the fact that we could flip a turn with it in the middle of The Strip in Las Vegas. It has a very small bathroom and we said, hey, all ya gotta do in there are the basics so how much room do we need? We would rather have that extra space elsewhere. The bedroom is tucked in the back and I love how it feels like a cave. It’s private when you have company inside so they aren’t staring into or walking through your bedroom. I could go on and on but we are one of those people that truly love their RV. We have also had next to nothing go wrong with it. We have over 40,000 miles on it and soon will another 5,000. Let’s go camping!”

From Joe Hicke

2015 Coachmen Leprechaun

“The large kitchen counter space. The outdoor camp kitchen. The huge rear storage. It’s very comfortable.”

