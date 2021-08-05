RV Daily Tips. Thursday, August 5, 2021

Issue 1659

Today’s thought

“You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.” —Mae West

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Walk Like a Dog Day. Or, if you don’t want to look silly, it’s also National Underwear Day. You choose!

On this day in history: 1962 – Actress Marilyn Monroe is found dead in her home in Los Angeles lying nude on her bed, face down, with a telephone in one hand. Empty bottles of pills, prescribed to treat her depression, were littered around the room. After a brief investigation, Los Angeles police concluded that her death was “caused by a self-administered overdose of sedative drugs and the mode of death is probable suicide.”

Tip of the Day

Gray water tank can smell more than black. Here’s why and what to do about it

By Nanci Dixon

Who knew I could get so excited about flushing the gray and black water tanks? Okay, I know it is a bit odd, but as the designated tank flusher I am happy when the “gunk” comes out. While I am diligent about flushing out the black water with the built-in flush system, there was no built-in system for the gray water. When I complained to our RV tech about the smell when driving, he said that the gray water can smell worse than the black.

Why? Well, find out here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Cherokee Wolf Pup 14CC, a tiny but mighty trailer. As he reports, “Overall this is a nifty little camper. Its narrow body and light weight make it a good choice for some people who simply don’t want a larger camper or can’t tow a larger trailer. The entry door at the rear means this could almost serve as a toy hauler of sorts, able to stow a bicycle, perhaps, or other adventure gear.” Learn more.

Is this your RV?

New column:

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club, a one-stop go-to online resource for RV enthusiasts. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.

In Dave’s new column Monday-Saturday he’ll address a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

I’m looking for a sun visor for my RV. What’s the one you use?

Dear Dave,

I recently watched the video you did for the RV Repair Club about driving an RV. During the video, the angle of the camera showed a movable visor that looked like a well-designed and useful item. Can you tell us the make and model of this visor? I have searched several times for a visor for our Winnebago, but the one in the RV you were driving appeared to be both stable and flexible in its placement. Hope you can help… —Ed

Continue reading to see what Dave suggests.

A DEET-free mosquito and tick repellent … that works!

If you’re one of those people that mosquitoes love (we all know at least one person like this), this product is for you. A very impressive number of five-star reviews. This awesome DEET-free insect repellent works for mosquitoes, ticks, black flies and fleas. Keep this one handy, folks. As RVers, there’s a good chance you’ll probably need this. It’s safe for kids and infants too! Learn more or order here.

The award for the RV with the coolest paint job EVER goes to…

Wow! Have you ever seen an RV like this? We don’t know who painted it, or who it belongs to, but we want to find out so we can hire them! Pretty neat, eh? Check it out!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday through Saturday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs. Today, we hear from readers Dietrich Kanzler and Neal Davis. Click on the link at the bottom of that page for a form where you can tell us why you love YOUR RV! Click here.

Reader poll

How many miles would you estimate you’ve traveled with an RV in your adult life?

Count ’em up (in your head, of course) and tell us here.

Quick Tip

A better use for dishwater

Reader Thelma T. saw a tip about keeping plenty of water in your black water tank. Thelma says, “A tip I saw and have shared often is to place a plastic dish pan in the kitchen sink for washing dishes. When done, dump the dishwater down the toilet. This not only adds water to the black tank, it helps decrease odors and also frees space in the gray tank for showers.” Thanks, Thelma!

Website of the day

America’s 15 Best Farmers’ Markets

Get out and buy some peaches, plums, nectarines and berries while you can – they’re going to be gone soon! Here are the 15 best farmers’ markets across the country. Did someone say roasted corn?

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 76 percent of people do not have any bumper stickers on their RV or tow vehicle

• 59 percent let their pets sleep on their bed with them at night

• Only 8 percent mail postcards to friends or family very often. 59 percent can’t recall mailing a postcard in years. You should – it’s fun!

Fix it in Foil! Tasty Recipes. Easy cleanup!

Recipe of the Day

Wimpy Mac

by Linda Hall from Summerville, SC

We absolutely loved the ease of making this delicious macaroni and cheese in the pressure cooker. The noodles are cooked to perfection; the sweet peppers and onions become nice and tender. Browned sausage adds a lovely savory flavor and a hint of spice. Mix in the cheese and you have a perfect, gooey mac and cheese.

Jeez, this doesn’t sound wimpy at all! Get the recipe here.

Trivia

TomTom’s Worldwide Traffic Index measures automotive traffic and urban congestion in 416 countries on 6 continents. The most congested city is Moscow, with a congestion rank of 54 percent. Tied for second place worldwide at 53 percent are Mumbai, India; Bogota, Columbia; and Manila, Philippines. Vancouver, B.C., ranks 52nd worldwide with a congestion level of 30 percent. Los Angeles, at 27 percent, ranks 88th worldwide. New York ranks 102nd at 26 percent, with Miami ranking 141st at 23 percent.

*What was the first year advertisers spent more on digital advertising than TV advertising?

A.) 2015; B.) 2017; or C.) 2020. The answer is in yesterday’s trivia.

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

If you like to spend time in the kitchen, there’s no way you DON’T want one of these. And this one is RV-sized!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Harley had never met a human he did not like. Lovable and always has a ‘happy face!’ He is 5 years old and 125 pounds of puppy!” —Howard Malpass

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

