“Why I love my RV.” August 5, 2021

Every Monday through Saturday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs. Today, we hear from readers Dietrich Kanzler and Neal Davis. Click on the link at the bottom of this page for a form where you can tell us why you love YOUR RV!

From Dietrich Kanzler

2010 Northstar TC800 pop up truck camper

“It’s my daily driver. It’s my waiting room for when my son is in his martial arts class or music class. It’s a dining room when restaurants can’t allow dining in. It’s my restroom when I just gotta go.”

From Neal Davis

2016 American Revolution (Floorplan 42T)

“We enjoy our RV and would keep it forever were it a bit smaller. As is, we have had it for 5 years and 40,000 miles. It is spacious – 1.5 baths, king-size bed, jack-knife loveseat, and sleeper sofa, tricked out – heated floors, washer and dryer, dishwasher, four televisions, and built to travel – 150-gallon fuel tank, heated water bays, 8 6-volt AGM batteries, and a 10 kw generator. The only downside is that it sometimes can be hard to find campsites long enough and level enough for our rig, which is 42′ 11″.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Read yesterday’s reader RV love stories here.

##RVDT1659