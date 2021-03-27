Airstream Basecamp recall: Air conditioner can detach, go flying off

Airstream is recalling more than 1,500 model year 2017-2020 Basecamp travel trailers. The mounting bolts that secure the air conditioner to the roof may loosen or break, allowing the air conditioner to separate from the trailer.

A separated air conditioner can become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

Remedy

The remedy is currently under development. The recall is expected to begin May 18, 2021. Owners may contact Airstream customer service at 1-877-596-6505 or 1-937-596-6111 ext. 7401 or 7411.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

