I am so mad about this. What if this happened to you?

By J.R. Montigel

Watch the video below. It might make your blood boil! It did mine!

First, let me say something so you know where I’m coming from. When I am not away with my RV (which is often), I live in a middle class neighborhood. Everybody keeps their homes up nicely with lawns weeded and mowed. I have never seen a neighbor repair a transmission in his driveway.

So how would I feel if somebody dropped off a junker motorhome that won’t even operate by the curb right in front my house? I’d be mad as a wet hen! In the case shown in the video below, nobody appeared to live in it. But I know in similar situations that an RV has, indeed, been occupied, sometimes by different people—one group at night, one during the day.

But, regardless, I’d call the police and expect that it would be removed immediately, or at least after a few days. But what if I got the runaround, and the RV remained there—one giant eyesore—for weeks, even months on end—in this case six months?

Whose responsibility is this?

Isn’t this the responsibility of local law enforcement? Or am I supposed to hire a towing service myself and then have it hauled to some place (wherever that may be!)? How much would that cost? Should I be required to foot the bill?

This case has a strange ending, which you will see if you watch the video. The RV finally gets hauled, but only because of a crime committed against it that is so offensive that the city finally had to act and tow the junk heap somewhere else.

As I look out my front window now I see a nice, tidy neighborhood. It’s hard to imagine seeing a beat-up old RV parked there for months on end. And yet it could very well happen to me, just as it did to the person you will meet in this video.

This makes my blood boil!

