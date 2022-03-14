Make the most of your travels: Do these things to research an area before you go

At age 87, Michelangelo said: “I am still learning.” Think about that! Amazing, isn’t it? I believe a very similar attitude beats inside the hearts of many RVers. It’s what prompts us to travel across the country to see what we’ve never seen before. The urge to revisit favorite places from our past also springs from the need to learn what’s changed and what still matches the picture committed to memory.

Do some research to make the most of your travels

In the spirit of learning, I’d like to encourage you to do a bit of investigation before you hit the road for your next RV trip. Here’s what I mean:

Read a historical book about the region you plan to visit. Find out how the area was first settled, who its first inhabitants were, and how the region has changed over time.

Read some fictional books set in the historical time period that interests you most about the area. It may give you a glimpse into the lives of people who lived in the region long ago, and help you appreciate your visit even more. (Note: Knowing that we planned to winter in the Sunshine State, a good friend suggested that I read the book, "A Land Remembered" by Patrick D. Smith. It chronicles the lives of Florida's first settlers and describes a region vastly different from what it is today. The book helped me appreciate our RV stay in a whole new way.)

Full disclosure…

My family lived in Florida for seven years. Our children were teens at the time, and we spent most of our “free time” attending school sports events, dramatic presentations, or choir concerts. Working full time didn’t allow for much else, except the occasional trip to the beach and evacuating due to approaching hurricanes.

When we decided some 20+ years later as retirees to “winter” in Florida, I felt I knew all there was to know about the state. I didn’t need to do anything extra to make the most of my travels since I already knew the state, right? After all, I’d lived there! I’d even taught elementary children about Florida’s history, economy, and topography. What was left to learn?

Well, quite a LOT actually! Turns out, the Florida curriculum (during the time I taught) barely skimmed the surface of the Sunshine State’s rich heritage. It’s taken three “winters” of experiencing Florida for me to figure out that I’ll probably never learn all there is to know about the railroad barons, native Seminoles, crackers (Florida cowboys), and more.

Thomas Edison wintered in Florida, along with his friend Henry Ford. It was Ford who famously said, “Anyone who stops learning is old, whether twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young.”

I agree with you, Mr. Ford. I agree!

