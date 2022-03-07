Avoid disaster: Make sure your RV is level before retracting slides

I am usually very careful about making sure the RV is level. I even have an extra battery-operated level to put on the floor to double-check even when the auto level thinks the motorhome is level.

However, one day as we slowly were sinking in the soft mud, despite mighty blocks under the jacks, I got lazy.

We were leaving the next morning so how bad could it get? Short answer: really bad. We got ready to leave the next day and all the slides came in easily, except the one on the downward slope. It is the slide with cabinets, dining table, residential fridge, microwave and the stove. The whole slide is about twelve feet long. Needless to say, it is heavy.

A level RV is important for slideouts

As I pressed the button to bring it in, it slowly, I mean despairingly slowly, moved from side to side, got up the incline and made a scraping sound. It was in, we left, and I didn’t think about it again.

Until the next in-and-out maneuver. I thought the scraping sound was rubbing against a picture frame so I removed that. The next scrape I heard I assumed was the molding. I removed the molding.

Our next stop was a Tiffin Rally where we just knew the techs would fix it. They immediately knew the reason and said we had pulled the slide in when it was leaning too far downward. This is why it’s so important your RV is level. They couldn’t fix it. It needs three enormous jacks to hoist it back into position and get it square again. They can only do that at the factory.

So the molding is clamped behind the driver’s seat and the picture is in the closet waiting for a trip to Red Bay, Alabama. Each time I bring it in I hold my breath and double- and triple-check level. Lesson learned.

