Monday, March 7, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeTips & Advice
Tips & Advice

Avoid disaster: Make sure your RV is level before retracting slides

By Nanci Dixon
0
T Level

I am usually very careful about making sure the RV is level. I even have an extra battery-operated level to put on the floor to double-check even when the auto level thinks the motorhome is level.

However, one day as we slowly were sinking in the soft mud, despite mighty blocks under the jacks, I got lazy.

We were leaving the next morning so how bad could it get? Short answer: really bad. We got ready to leave the next day and all the slides came in easily, except the one on the downward slope. It is the slide with cabinets, dining table, residential fridge, microwave and the stove. The whole slide is about twelve feet long. Needless to say, it is heavy.

A level RV is important for slideouts

As I pressed the button to bring it in, it slowly, I mean despairingly slowly, moved from side to side, got up the incline and made a scraping sound. It was in, we left, and I didn’t think about it again.

Until the next in-and-out maneuver. I thought the scraping sound was rubbing against a picture frame so I removed that. The next scrape I heard I assumed was the molding. I removed the molding.

Our next stop was a Tiffin Rally where we just knew the techs would fix it. They immediately knew the reason and said we had pulled the slide in when it was leaning too far downward. This is why it’s so important your RV is level. They couldn’t fix it. It needs three enormous jacks to hoist it back into position and get it square again. They can only do that at the factory.

So the molding is clamped behind the driver’s seat and the picture is in the closet waiting for a trip to Red Bay, Alabama. Each time I bring it in I hold my breath and double- and triple-check level. Lesson learned.

RELATED

##RVDT1811

Previous articleWhat landscape do you most like to stay in with your RV?
Next articleAsk Dave: My 2003 furnace is hard to start and noisy. Is this normal?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.