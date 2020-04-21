Maker of RV air conditioners, furnaces and climate control systems lays off 200

A Wichita, Kansas manufacturer tied to the RV industry is following a temporary shutdown with what will now be permanent layoffs amid COVID-19. Airxcel Inc., has filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act 60-day layoff notices with the state of Kansas affecting its local RV Products division.

According to documents, those actions include 203 permanent layoffs.

Representatives for Airxcel, which in Wichita manufacturers various climate control products such as air conditioners, heat pumps and furnaces used in recreational vehicles, didn’t immediately respond to phone and email requests for comment.

In a letter filed last Friday with the state, provided to the WBJ by the Kansas Department of Commerce, company president Rob Leach explained the division’s evolving response to the coronavirus pandemic.

