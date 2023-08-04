U.S. Manhattan Project sites to recall, remember Japan bombings of 1945

Manhattan Project National Historical Park, in partnership with Pearl Harbor National Memorial, will host “Days of Peace and Remembrance” across its three sites to commemorate and reflect on the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Japan in 1945.

The commemorative programming acknowledges and interprets the conflicting viewpoints, both historical and modern, that surround the development and use of the world’s first atomic weapons. These events provide an opportunity to reflect on the historical and emotional traumas of the atomic bombings. Messages of Peace programs will be held at each of the park sites over the next two weeks. Following is a schedule of events.

Oak Ridge, Tennessee

On August 6, 1945, the U.S. Army Air Force dropped the uranium-fueled Little Boy atomic bomb over Hiroshima in the first of two nuclear bombings of a population in history. The Manhattan Project facility at Oak Ridge produced the uranium used in the Little Boy bomb. On August 6, the Park will host a sunrise (6:48 a.m. EDT) ceremony to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan. The event will take place at the International Friendship Bell in Bissell Park and will feature music from an Oak Ridge Civic Music Association quartet.

The ceremony will allow for somber, quiet reflection and the public is invited to ring the bell for any reason that speaks to them. One hour before dawn park rangers will light luminarias that have been decorated with messages of peace by community members. The luminarias will remain lit throughout the event. For those who are unable to attend the August 6 event in person a virtual bell ringing will be available on the park’s event webpage from 6 a.m. EDT on August 6 through 11:59 p.m. PDT on August 9.

Los Alamos, New Mexico

On August 7, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. MDT, the Park will host a Lights for Peace event at Ashley Pond Park where luminarias with messages of peace written by the public will be lit along the path. The event is designed to be a quiet, introspective experience, focused on providing the public with an opportunity to walk the lighted path in silence and have their own reflective experience based on their personal reasons for participating.

Honolulu (Pearl Harbor), Hawaii

The commemoration event will begin at 6:30 p.m. HST on August 8. The public will be able to help place luminarias along the shoreline of Pearl Harbor and engage with National Park Service staff as they share stories of the peace and reconciliation that grew out of the harrowing reality of World War II. The public is welcome to come early and record personal messages of peace, reconciliation, and hope leading up to the evening program, which will end at 7:30 p.m. HST. For additional questions about this program, please email PERL_Info@nps.gov.

Hanford (Richland), Washington

On August 9, 1945, the U.S. Army Air Force dropped the plutonium-fueled Fat Man atomic bomb over Nagasaki in the second and so far, the last, nuclear bombing of a population. The Manhattan Project facility at Hanford produced the plutonium used in the Fat Man bomb.

On August 9, at 8 p.m. PDT, the park will host Lights for Peace at the Fingernail Stage in Howard Amon Park in Richland, Washington, to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Japan. The program will feature music from the Mid-Columbia Mastersingers, a guest speaker, and an opportunity to ring a peace bell. The public will have an opportunity to walk a path lit with luminarias for a quiet, contemplative experience based on their own personal reasons for participating.

The public is invited to write messages of peace on the luminaria bags available at each park site for use in these programs. The park is also accepting messages of peace written on white paper bags, dimensions 6″ x 3-5/8″ x 11″ via mail and electronically by sending the park a message at mapr_information@nps.gov. More program information and mailing addresses are available on the park’s website and Facebook page.