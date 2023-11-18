Does this sleep mask really provide better sleep?

Depending on where we park, we RVers can face some sleep challenges. Anyone who has ever parked in a rest area or truck stop has invariably experienced bright streetlights flooding their RV with light regardless of the hour of the day. If you are light-sensitive when trying to sleep, you may not get any sleep in these places. However, the Manta Sleep Mask might provide some relief.

I say might because some people are going to instantly fall in love with this upgraded, high-tech sleep mask. And others won’t. Let me explain.

I admit wearing any kind of mask to sleep bothers me. Likewise, I will also readily admit to not being the right person to give a product like this a fair shake, as I don’t like any masks when trying to sleep. I had hoped the Manta mask might change that, but it didn’t. In fact, I was more aware of the Manta sleep mask on my face than I was with simple cloth masks.

But, it is NOT all about me.

So I gave the mask to a couple of friends who do regularly use sleep masks, asking them to give me their honest feedback. I reasoned they would be better equipped to evaluate if this sleep mask upgrade was actually worth it, as they already regularly used sleep masks.

Is the Manta Sleep Mask worth it?

One of my friends was an enthusiastic “Yes!” She LOVED the Manta Sleep Mask. The other landed somewhere in the middle. She liked some things about it, but not others.

Before I get into their pros and cons, know that the Manta Sleep company was not content to merely create a better sleep mask. You can also get accessories for their mask.

We have not tried any of these upgrades but in addition to the basic Manta Sleep Mask you can improve its functionality with these options:

Cool eye cups that sooth eyes and sinuses

Steam eye cups that moisturize eyes and help clear sinuses

Frictionless silk head strap that’s gentle on hair and skin

Aroma dots that add aromatherapy to the sleep mask experience

Bluetooth sound—adds sound such as white noise or music, to the sleep mask experience

What my friends especially liked about the basic Manta Sleep Mask

The eyecup design of the mask that cradles your eyes in softness provides total blackout conditions.

The eyecups and wide strap design results in a fit that takes all the pressure off your face. My friend who loved the mask says that with traditional fabric masks, she always feels pressure across her nose and eyes. That does not exist with the Manta Sleep Mask.

The wide adjustable strap is quite comfortable.

The mask fabric is soft and breathable.

The best thing both my friends liked was the fact that you are able to comfortably open your eyes with the mask on. They also thought this characteristic would be especially helpful for anyone who wears false eyelashes, as I am sure most RVers do. (That’s a joke.)

What can be improved?

While one of my friends loved everything about the mask, the other was a bit more reticent. That’s because, as a side sleeper, she found that the eyecup pressed into her cheekbone. This might have to do with individual face contours and anatomy, or preferred sleeping positions, but this is a problem I, too, had with the mask. Although my friend who loved it had no such issues.

Learn more about the Manta Sleep Mask on Amazon.

##RVT1131