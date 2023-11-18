Different ways and places you can bathe your dog while RVing

The RV life is full of adventure, especially with your pet—hiking the trails, fishing in the rivers, and exploring new places. All of these activities can leave your fur baby really dirty and potentially stinky, too. RVers who travel with dogs recently offered several ideas for bathing their dog while RVing. Perhaps an idea or two will work for your fur baby, too.

Places and ways to bathe your dog while on the road

River wash

Several RVers said they simply let their dog swim in a lake or river. (Toss in a ball or stick if your furry friend enjoys playing fetch.) When they emerge, most of the “dirty stuff” is gone.

Plastic tub

Some RVers use a plastic storage bin for a pet washtub. Small- to medium-sized dogs can easily stand inside the larger bins. Just add water and then shampoo your pet. Rinse with water from a hose. As an alternative, you can purchase a collapsible pool suitable for washing your dog like this one.

RV shower hack

One enterprising RVer explained that he purchased a small, inflatable kiddie pool. He places the pool inside his RV shower, and it works great as a dog washing station. The inflatable pool is naturally flexible and conforms to the size and shape of his RV shower.

RV tub/shower

RVers lucky enough to have a tub/shower combination use it for washing their dogs, too. Just be careful not to allow excess amounts of fur to go down the drain. It can potentially clog your system, making it difficult to drain your gray tank. If you do this, make sure you have something like the highly-rated SinkShroom in place to catch all the hair.

RV outdoor shower

Many RVers like to use their RV’s outdoor shower to wash their dogs. (Use biodegradable shampoo if soap will contact the ground.) It’s nice to have both hot and cold water available, and the handheld shower head makes rinsing your pet quite easy, as well. (Note: It’s a good idea to ask permission beforehand if you’re parked in a campground.)

Pet stores and Tractor Supply

Some pet stores (e.g., PetSmart, Petco) offer DIY bath stations where you can wash your dog. Certain franchises supply towels and a variety of shampoos. Costs vary, depending on location.

Many Tractor Supply (TSC) stores have pet washing stations inside their stores. They provide everything you need, like shampoo, towels, blow dryers, and grooming tools. Charges for this DIY washing station are typically under ten dollars. (Be sure to call ahead because not all TSC stores offer pet washing stations.)

Car washes

More and more car washes are offering pet washing stations, too. (These stations are separate areas. You don’t take your dog through the actual car wash—now that would be a scene!)

Caution!

Before using any public dog washing station, ask if and/or how the owner disinfects the area between uses. You don’t want to inadvertently expose your fur baby to any health risks.

