RV shipments decline sharply in March

It should come as no surprise that the RV Industry Association’s (RVIA) March 2020 survey of manufacturers revealed a steep decline in RV shipments in what will likely be a trend in the months ahead.

Shipments of motorhomes took a nosedive — down nearly 40 percent.

Total RV shipments ended the month with 30,288 units, a decrease of 20.3 percent from the 38,015 units shipped in March 2019.

Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, totaled 27,723 units for the month, a decrease of 17.9 percent compared to last March’s total of 33,754 units. Motorhomes finished the month with 2,565 units, down 39.8 percent compared to the March 2019 total of 4,261 units.

Park Model RVs finished the month down 12.9 percent compared to last March with 364 wholesale shipments.

Here’s a breakdown of how shipments of different types of RVs fared.