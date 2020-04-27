RV Daily Tips. Monday, April 27, 2020

Issue 1327

Today’s thought

“Keep a little fire burning; however small, however hidden.” ― Cormac McCarthy



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Babe Ruth Day!

RV Life in a Coronavirus World: “Once a nurse, always a nurse”

We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days.

“I guess I am a typical retiree. I am a Registered Nurse and worked for almost 40 years as a Home Health Nurse. And actually before that for about 5 years worked with psychiatric patients. So both of those endeavors helped me slip into the world of retirement. Read into that what you will, lol. My husband and I lived in SoFLo for over 40 years. He introduced me to the camping world with his love for exploring the wilderness and areas where the tents and windows of others were not in our pockets. And so our truck camper outings began…” Continue reading Lois’ story.

Tip of the Day

Yikes! A holding tank pyramid!

Here is a question which Chris Dougherty, a certified RV technician, received from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Dear Chris,

We’ve been stationary for almost a month. I’ve noticed what I think is a pyramid formed at the pipe base in the black tank. This has occurred twice in two weeks. I use one of those magic wands to clear it. We use probiotics in all tanks and Scott toilet paper. I use the flush king after every emptying. Any thoughts or suggestions? —Alan

Read Chris' response.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Solar battery tender? Yep! How to easily maintain the health of RV house batteries when the RV is parked somewhere remote without a nearby electrical outlet.

Will weight on rear of RV trailer off-balance the rig?

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received a letter from a reader while serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor regarding his concern about the need to offset extra weight from adding a hitch and bike rack to the rear of his Hi-Lo trailer. Read Chris’ answer.

Let your drill clean your RV, really!

This 4-piece cleaning brush attachment connects right to your drill. Deep-clean virtually any surface. Perfect for grout lines, corners, tiles, tubs, showers, carpets, wooden furniture, windows, shower doors, siding, linoleum, stoves, counters, fiberglass, grills, marble, and more. Learn more or order here.

Reader poll

How much of your personal banking do you do online?

Readers tell us

How often do you go for a walk? Find out what fellow RVers said, and why walking is good for your health, here.

Crazy excuses traffic accident victims use to explain their mishaps

Some of these excuses, compiled by the Automotive Information Council, are absolutely insane (and kind of hilarious…). Click here to read them.

Come into the light!

Our favorite electricity guy, Mike Sokol, uses this Caterpillar pocket light for just about everything. He writes, “I bought one of these CAT CY1000 Pocket COB Lights a few months ago and liked it so much that I also picked up one for my dad. I’ve dropped it a bunch of times, and it still keeps working, like any of the other tough-as-nails CAT products.” It easily clips on to your belt, shirt pocket, or anything magnetic, so you can work hands-free. Chuck and Gail bought one too and love it! Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Inspect solar panel cords frequently

“For those of you who use ground-based solar panels, you should inspect the electrical cords frequently. Recently, while boondocking, I repositioned our solar panels to follow the sun right before we left to run some errands in town. I was in the vehicle with the engine running when I glanced back and saw smoke coming from the plug where our panels connect to the exterior of the RV. I was able to quickly disconnect them to prevent more damage. Upon inspection of the wires, I noticed significant damage to the insulation on one of the wires. I’m guessing that when I moved the panels, the cable found just the right place on the ground that allowed it to short out. I don’t know what caused the damage, but it looked like it was either run over or chewed on by animals.” Thanks for the tip, David Johnson!

Random RV Thought

While you are self-quarantined, buy a ukulele and learn how to play it. It’s not very hard to master the basics. Be sure to order a couple of beginner’s guides (some of the ukuleles on Amazon include free online lessons). You can play a lot of tunes with a few simple chords. Then make up some songs.

You must keep road flares in the RV for emergency

Always have road flares in your RV in case of an emergency. This kit of 3 bright lights can be seen from a mile away and can be used for traffic control, as a warning light or as a rescue beacon, and can also be used for camping and hiking. Learn more or order here.



Coronavirus News Update

The World Health Organization said Friday that no evidence exists that people who have recovered from the disease and developed antibodies are protected from catching it again.

Vehicular access at all of California’s 280 State Parks and Beaches is temporarily closed, meaning there are no parking facilities, and parking on roadways is prohibited.

RV Parts and Accessories

Website of the day

Roadside America

We’ve probably linked to this website before (maybe even several times), but it’s just so dang fun to poke around. Reader Sue Mills sent it to us in an email and wrote, “We have seen some neat places we would have missed, had we not used this site.” Thanks, Sue!

#907-1

Trivia

Have you ever seen a Little Free Library? If you have, you probably know that you can take and leave a book for free. It’s great for RVers! Todd Bol started the nonprofit in 2009. There are now more than 100,000 Little Free Libraries across the country giving residents free access to books. You can find a map of them here.

Roof vent not doing its job? Here’s a solution…

If you smell your toilet when driving your motorhome down the road, it’s because the odor is being drawn into the RV and not outside via the roof vent. The solution is to get an inexpensive 360 Siphon Roof Vent. It works for all RVs even when the RV is not moving, like in a campground. Keep the stink away.

Leave here with a laugh

There’s no way you can make it through this video (click to play) without a big smile.

