“The Last Resort” and more memorable, funny and unusual business names

As a kid growing up in rural Iowa, I always got a kick out of the nearby town’s small motel. It was cleverly named “Dew Drop Inn.” Even though the small motel units didn’t look like much, the business’s name intrigued me. I wondered what it might be like to “drop in.” The name was catchy and welcoming. It was unusual and memorable because I easily recall it, still today!

In our RV travels back and forth across the country, we’ve come across many unique, memorable and unusual business names. Perhaps you’ve seen some, too. I have to admit that many times just the quirky name has caused us to pull over or pull in for a closer look, a great meal, or even an overnight stay.

Funny campground names

First up is a delightful campground named, “The Last Resort.” My husband and I still enjoy telling other campers that after looking everywhere, we decided to stay at The Last Resort. The campground is located near Warsaw, Missouri, and is a real gem.

“Grandma’s Grove” is another campground featuring a memorable though, to me, confusing name. Does the name mean the campground is exclusively for seniors? Or does the name “Grandma” refer to the place where hordes of children love to stay? We’ve only driven by, so I’m still not sure! (This campground is located near LaBelle, FL.)

Over the years, we traveled many, many miles with our three children. After one such exhausting trek, my husband and I thought of a good campground name: “RV There Yet?” If you’ve traveled with children, you understand.

More unusual business names

When we’re home we like to eat at “Nachomama’s” in St. Louis. And yes, the name brought us in. This franchise restaurant has select stores throughout the U.S. They serve great Mexican food, along with yummy adult beverages, befitting the name.

“Strange Donuts.” How’s that for a memorable and unusual business name? Who wouldn’t stop by for a taste test? This favorite local Maplewood, MO, donut shop features all kinds of unique donuts, like Maple Bacon and so many more. (Good news! They’ve opened additional stores in the area!)

Near our current campground is a car wash named “Splash and Dash.” Nearby is the drive-through liquor store. It’s called, “Git and Split.” Perhaps one rhyme-inspired businessperson owns both? Who knows? I just like the names!

How about you? What memorable and unusual business names have you seen? Or invented? Share your ideas in the comments below.

