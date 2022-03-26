Quit washing dishes in your RV! Let Bob do it!

My wife and I have a deal: Whoever does the cooking is spared from the miserable task of doing the dishes. Since I love to cook, I feel that I get the better end of this deal. But she just listens to podcasts while doing the dishes, so who knows. Imagine if we had Bob to do the dishes for us?

Wait … Bob?

Bob is a new, tiny dishwasher designed and built by French company Daan Tech and newly available here in the U.S. The product’s predecessor has already been quite a hit, and why not—it’s almost perfect for RV life. But it’s also well-suited for the tiny home movement that seems so popular.

Bob is a small cube measuring about 20 inches tall, 13 inches wide and 20 inches deep. It pulls about 1,000 watts of power when operating. A cycle takes as little as 20 minutes, although there are longer cycles.

You could, for example, use this with a Jackery or other portable power station and be super off-the-grid geeky.

Further, you don’t have to plumb Bob (hehehe, plumb bob) to have it operate, although there is a hose at the back so the dirty water can go away.

How Bob works

Bob works much like a commercial dishwasher in that there’s a single tray at the bottom with reconfigurable inserts for things like cutlery and such. You simply load up the tray, put a detergent cartridge in the bottom, pour about a gallon of water in the top and push the button. Twenty minutes later, dishes are done.

The biggest question I had was about that detergent cartridge. Do you have to buy pre-filled cartridges form Daan Tech or can you just BYOD? It seems that you have to use cartridges. That means this may be a subscription model. That’s good business for Bob, but I’d rather be able to use my own.

Cool tech geekery

Not only is this thing small, but it’s also connected. Not like in the Mafia, but to the internet.

Yep, another device that’ll get updates. “Please come back later with your nasty, dirty dishes. I’m updating my software.” Goodie.

But there are some things that are really nifty about this. Those include the fact that there’s a touch latch for the front door. So you could come armed with a load of dirty dishes and just use an elbow or something to pop the door open.

There’s also a window. So, if the TV’s out, you can watch your dishes being washed. They even do so in the glow of a blue light.

Bob heats the water and does the whole job, apparently. There are also settings to have a higher performance wash.

Summary

While this isn’t a word you’d normally use for a dishwasher, I will say this thing is super cute, especially considering that you can get it in one of 24 different colors.

I also very much appreciate that the company has chosen to make this device repairable. Anyone who has ever tried to repair a current Apple product will cheer at any business making the decision to actually let the customers fix the stuff they paid their money to own.

Lastly, Daan Tech claims that Bob is made of about 50% recycled plastic.

But, on the downside, it seems that Bob only runs on European 230 volts. That could be a deal breaker for most Americans, and especially RVers. Perhaps the site hasn’t been updated, or Bob hasn’t been updated, or who knows what. But that would make this a no-go for me.

