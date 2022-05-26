Memorial Day camping expected to top 2021 numbers

Kampgrounds of America’s North American Camping Report for April is predicting there will be 22.2 million households camping over Memorial Day Weekend (May 28-30) and the recently completed Canadian Victoria Day weekend (May 21-23) combined. That’s a 5.4% increase over the same holiday weekends in 2021.

In addition to more campers (40% versus 39% in 2021) saying they plan to camp for the long weekend, many suggest they will add additional days to their camping plans. Three-in-10 say they will stay an additional day or two before or after the long weekend, a slight increase from 2021 (6%). The numbers in the monthly report include all campers, not just campers at KOA parks.

“Camping has been at the forefront of leisure travel’s recovery and the holiday outlook suggests this is continuing,” said Whitney Scott, chief marketing officer of Kampgrounds of America. “People are choosing to start their summers with us over other forms of travel and that’s incredibly encouraging.

While the growth in May holiday camping is strong, some campers indicate concerns over rising prices. When asked why they may not camp over Memorial or Victoria Day, 22% noted that gas prices would keep them from the activity, while 15% cited inflation.

“In the current landscape, it is crucial we listen to our guests and understand what’s affecting their plans,” said Scott. “Largely, while we know gas prices will have an impact, campers are choosing to alter how they camp rather than canceling plans. The bottom line is that camping is an affordable way to travel that has resilience.”

When asked about the outlook for the year, 65% of camping households said they plan to camp in 2022. Of those, 32% indicated that they would not change their plans due to increased fuel costs, while some will take fewer trips (30%) or camp closer to home (29%).