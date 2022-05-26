RV Daily Tips. Thursday, May 26, 2022

Issue 1869

“We are cups, constantly and quietly being filled. The trick is, knowing how to tip ourselves over and let the beautiful stuff out.” ―Ray Bradbury

Tip of the Day

Fix that leaky RV roof

Courtesy Dicor Corporation

Got a leaky RV roof? If you’ve found your roof has a hole in it, you probably won’t drown—but don’t just pray the rain stops. Take a bit of action to stop the leaks and the resulting damage. Here are a few tips (with occasional addendum) from the Dicor Corporation.

Read More

Today’s RV review…

RV Review: Which RV did the RV reviewer choose?

Tony writes, “For those who read this column regularly, you’ll know that I totaled my previous travel trailer and have been waiting to pick up its replacement. I’ve also been pretty cagey about what we’re picking up. In fact, I’ve been purposely obtuse about the whole thing. I’m sure you have other things to worry about, but for those of you who were curious, I am writing this from Shipshewana, Indiana, inside our new….”

Continue reading



For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Slideout has a short to ground error code. Should I be concerned?

Dear Dave,

Our Schwintek slideout monitor blinks red 9 times, goes green and repeats. The code says it is “Hall Pwr Short to Gnd.” The slide works fine. Does this problem need immediate correction? And exactly what is the problem? —Robert, 2019 Rockwood 2608 BS

Read Dave’s answer

12 of the weirdest campground rules – You won’t believe these!

By Nanci Dixon

Almost every campground hands out a packet, sometimes a full book, of rules when checking in. There are a lot of rules that make sense: keep your dog on a leash; pick up after yourself, dogs and children; control your children; abide by the quiet hours; follow the speed limit; etc. Those are the rules you wish everyone would read and adhere to. But some campground rules I have come across seem just plain weird. Read these 12 hilarious, weird rules here.

What would you prefer? A great steak or great piece of seafood?

Quick Tip

“Manly” stove backsplash

If you have a rugged RV and want to maintain the look-and-feel while you keep grease off the wall behind the stove, here’s a tip for a do-it-yourself backsplash: diamond plate. Cut some thin diamond plate to the correct size, then use automotive door edge strip to finish out the raw edges, if necessary, for safety and appearance. Mount to the wall behind the stove with heavy-duty double stick tape, if it’s not self-adhesive.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Wayne Ramsay

2017 Newmar Dutch Star 4369

“The quality is excellent. We live in it full-time. It is an all-electric coach. The customer service is excellent. It has everything we need to live comfortably. I installed electric dump valves myself so I can dump black and grey tanks from inside the coach. No problem with def heads because the coach was made in 2015; read that def problems began after 1/1/16. We usually spend six months on the beach in St. Augustine, FL, and six months in the mountains in Lake Toxaway, NC.”

If you'd like to see this feature continue, please tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 90 percent have not installed a lithium battery in their RV.

• 6 percent say they’ve had their RV’s black water tank professionally cleaned.

• 14 percent pay to get their RV’s exterior professionally cleaned once a year.

Recent poll: Would you like to own and operate an RV park if given the opportunity?

Recipe of the Day

Orzo Salad

by Lindsey McCue from Los Angeles, CA

Don’t forget to pack this orzo salad for your next picnic. With no mayo and loads of flavor, this is a perfect picnic pick. The mixture of fresh basil and tomatoes makes it taste like pure summer sunshine. Poured over the orzo salad is a wonderful dressing that’s a little tangy and a little sweet. It complements all the fresh ingredients. Full of flavor and texture, it’s easy to make and ready to serve immediately.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

When the U.S. struggled with gasoline shortages back in the 1970s, the Federal Highway Administration ran a study that revealed that allowing cars to make a right turn on red reduced waiting time by about 10-30 percent, which made a significant dent in the time drivers spent idling. By early 1980, all 50 U.S. states had adopted right-turn-on-red regulations. Can we get a new rule to help us out with these gas prices, please?!

*Hidden cameras in ____ helped the U.S. gain access to Soviet secrets during the Cold War. Can’t fill in the blank? Find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Miss Kitty’s first camping experience and she did wonderful! Examining outdoors from her favorite spot.” —Karen Talley

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

