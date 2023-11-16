Mice invading your RV? Lion poop to the rescue

Through the years, we’ve written about a dozen ways to keep mice, squirrels and other rodents out of your RV. Some probably work, some probably don’t. Nobody seems to agree on the absolute best way.

Well, could this be it? There’s one way to keep these pests (and even bigger ones like possums and bears) away from your RV according to an RVer named Jeff Schwartz, who outlined his method in a comment to our YouTube video “How to keep mice out of your RV.” We doubt you have heard of this technique before. Here, shortened for brevity, is what Schwartz wrote:

There is one known foolproof, usually free, way to keep all animals (mice, cats, dogs, possums, bears, etc.) away from your home or RV! Go to your local zoo and ask for some lion or tiger poop and line your property with it. Zoos will usually give you all you want. It works every time. Carry it home in garbage bags.

Just spread it lightly where you do not want animals to go and they will all stay away forever. I have seen neighborhood dogs (several times) walk around my property. They will no longer cross a line of lion poop that I laid out about a month ago. Best of all, there is absolutely no smell for humans!

I didn’t believe it until I saw it work—100 percent of the time. Try it—you will be amazed. I even tested it with cockroaches and they turned around when they came to the line of poop. Nothing alive will cross that line!

But be careful if you have pets. My dog will no longer get into my Blazer because I spilled the lion poop in the very back about six months ago. (I have since had the interior cleaned.) My dog still will not come close to my car.

OK, If you do not wish to track down a friendly lion keeper at your zoo, you can purchase urine at Amazon from foxes, mountain lions, bobcats and coyotes, which is supposed to do the same thing as what Schwartz suggests (although we’ll guess that it won’t keep a bear away!).

If you have a yard, putting this urine around your yard should keep all small animals, pests and other predators away. And yes, especially mice!

Have you tried anything like this before? Did it work?

