WOW! Ice fishing house 5th wheel for winter luxury

By Cheri Sicard

Ice fishing and luxury living are not things typically thought of in the same conversation, but the team at Minnesota Custom Castles is changing all that by customizing 4-seasons RVs for the true Minnesota winter ice fishing experience… if the fishermen enjoy comfort and luxury while pursuing their sport of choice.

Transforming RVs into ice fishing castles—now there’s a niche RV business!

This brand-new monster of a 5th wheel will make a lot of people jealous of those out on the ice. Truly the ice fishing house has been transformed into a mobile ice fishing castle with 3 slides, a toy hauler door, and much more.

Like all Minnesota Custom Castle builds, this one has its signature two coats of clear coating to provide years of beauty and protection.

The exterior might resemble most modern luxury 5th wheels, but the interior keeps the Northwoods aesthetic with all wooden paneling and cabinetry. I love the fireplace in the master bedroom, too.

How it works: The customer buys the RV and Minnesota Custom Castles transforms it into the ice fishing house of their dreams. Learn more about custom ice fishing RV castles on the Minnesota Custom Castles website.

