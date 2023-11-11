Saturday, November 11, 2023

Fun and interesting Midwest trivia quiz. See how you do…

By Gail Marsh
A map of the Midwest
Credit: Lokal_Profil, Wikimedia Commons

I’ve been a Midwest gal all my life—well, except for a brief stint in a place where the seasons are all the same: hot. I had a difficult time adjusting to the constant summer. Christmas shopping while wearing shorts and flip-flops just seems wrong somehow. I need the seasons: the first chill of fall, the beauty of snow-blanketed trees, spring’s daffodils, and hot summer days that make me look forward to fall.

Sporcle quizzes

If you live in the same place for an extended period of time you learn a lot about it. That’s why I was excited to try some of the quizzes offered on the website Sporcle. I quickly learned that I don’t know everything about the Midwest. Not nearly everything.

Check out some of Sporcle’s quiz questions below and see how you do. Remember, the answers will be a state in the Midwest region of the U.S. (Midwest states include Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and North Dakota.)

Midwest trivia questions

What Midwest state holds the bragging rights to the:

  1. Largest railroad yard?
  2. Biggest shopping mall?
  3. First public kindergarten in the United States?
  4. Birthplace of Superman?
  5. First gasoline pump?
  6. Abe Lincoln’s tomb?
  7. Largest concentration of mammoth remains in the world?
  8. Biggest buffalo?
  9. Geographical center of the United States?
  10. Home of Kellogg’s breakfast cereals?
  11. Only state bordered by two navigable rivers?

 

 

 

*Leaving a big space here so you don’t peek and cheat!

 

 

 

 

 

Answers to Midwest trivia

(Answers are listed in the same order as the questions.)

  1. North Platte, Nebraska
  2. Bloomington, Minnesota’s “Mall of America”
  3. St. Louis, Missouri
  4. Cleveland, Ohio
  5. Fort Wayne, Indiana
  6. Springfield, Illinois
  7. Hot Springs, South Dakota
  8. Jamestown, North Dakota
  9. Barton County, Kansas
  10. Battle Creek, Michigan
  11. Iowa

Your turn

You can try your luck at some of Sporcle’s Midwest quizzes here. Or challenge yourself with some of their other topical quizzes, if you like. It’s a good way to test your knowledge and/or make you H.I.A.H. (humble in a hurry). I’ve gotta admit, now I want to take our RV to visit some of these interesting places. I bet you will, too!

Gail Marsh
Gail Marsh
Gail Marsh is an avid RVer and occasional work camper. Retired from 30+ years in the field of education as an author and educator, she now enjoys sharing tips and tricks that make RVing easier and more enjoyable.


