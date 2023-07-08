Saturday, July 8, 2023

Mini portable grill and cooler in its own carrying bag works great for RVers

By Cheri Sicard
0
mini portable grill and cooler

I have been searching for a truly small portable charcoal grill for a long time. Cast iron hibachis looked good, but I did not need their heavy weight. Plus, hibachis are EXPENSIVE!

I also wanted something that would not take up much physical space and that I could pack away in my RV without dirt and ash getting on everything.

Then one day while browsing at the Dollar Store (where nothing is a dollar anymore), I happened upon this portable mini grill that comes in its own carrying case. It also has a built-in cooler in its carrying bag.

I’m not sure how useful the small insulated bag cooler is, but the small grill intrigued me. I picked it up for $14 at the “dollar” store.

(As a side note, prices change at Amazon all the time. As I write this, the grill is priced at $29 with a 30% off coupon. I still would be happy with it had I paid that much, but check your Dollar Store first.)

Keep in mind this grill is small. It will not serve you well if you are cooking for a family. But for one or two people, it’s perfectly adequate.

That said, the first time I used mine my fridge was out. I had to cook and use a bunch of food or lose it. Despite its diminutive size, I was able to cook three small and one medium-sized steaks, two large hamburgers, four Italian sausages, plus a grill wok filled with onions and Brussels sprouts. I was cutting it close towards the end and did not quite make it to s’mores, but I was able to cook everything else in a single batch of lighted charcoal.

What I especially like about the mini portable grill

  • The carrying case makes it easy to pack and store and keeps everything neat and in one place.
  • It does not take up much space.
  • It’s lightweight.

What can be improved about the mini portable grill

As long as you have realistic expectations that this is a small, lightweight, inexpensive grill, it functions perfectly well. That said:

  • It would be nice if it had a lid; however, I improvised and used the cover that goes with my wok.

Check out the Mini Portable Grill here on Amazon.

Cheri Sicard
Cheri Sicardhttps://cannademy.com/
Cheri Sicard is the author 8 published books on topics as diverse as US Citizenship to Cannabis Cooking. Cheri grew up in a circus family and has been RVing on and off her entire life.
