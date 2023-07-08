Mini portable grill and cooler in its own carrying bag works great for RVers

I have been searching for a truly small portable charcoal grill for a long time. Cast iron hibachis looked good, but I did not need their heavy weight. Plus, hibachis are EXPENSIVE!

I also wanted something that would not take up much physical space and that I could pack away in my RV without dirt and ash getting on everything.

Then one day while browsing at the Dollar Store (where nothing is a dollar anymore), I happened upon this portable mini grill that comes in its own carrying case. It also has a built-in cooler in its carrying bag.

I’m not sure how useful the small insulated bag cooler is, but the small grill intrigued me. I picked it up for $14 at the “dollar” store.

(As a side note, prices change at Amazon all the time. As I write this, the grill is priced at $29 with a 30% off coupon. I still would be happy with it had I paid that much, but check your Dollar Store first.)

Keep in mind this grill is small. It will not serve you well if you are cooking for a family. But for one or two people, it’s perfectly adequate.

That said, the first time I used mine my fridge was out. I had to cook and use a bunch of food or lose it. Despite its diminutive size, I was able to cook three small and one medium-sized steaks, two large hamburgers, four Italian sausages, plus a grill wok filled with onions and Brussels sprouts. I was cutting it close towards the end and did not quite make it to s’mores, but I was able to cook everything else in a single batch of lighted charcoal.

What I especially like about the mini portable grill

The carrying case makes it easy to pack and store and keeps everything neat and in one place.

It does not take up much space.

It’s lightweight.

What can be improved about the mini portable grill

As long as you have realistic expectations that this is a small, lightweight, inexpensive grill, it functions perfectly well. That said:

It would be nice if it had a lid; however, I improvised and used the cover that goes with my wok.

Check out the Mini Portable Grill here on Amazon.

