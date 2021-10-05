Here’s how to better organize your RV. It’ll make a huge difference

When we first purchased our RV, we could hardly contain our excitement! Family and friends were excited for us, too. In fact, family members helped us set up the RV before our maiden voyage. Time flies, a few years have passed, and now seems like a good time to take a second look. Is there a better way to organize the RV so that it functions more efficiently for the way we really live in it? Turns out, the answer is a resounding “Yes!”

Remove

I’d bet everyone has them. You know, the “extras” that you thought you needed, but as you’ve lived in your rig you’ve discovered you don’t! Take a minute or two and go through a cupboard or bank of drawers. Ask yourself: When is the last time I used this? If you can’t recall, it may be time to remove the item from the RV.

Hubby and I have hauled our salad spinner/lettuce keeper from coast to coast and not used it once! Our cake pans have not seen the light of day since my sister placed them in the drawer years ago. Sure, it’d be nice to enjoy freshly baked coffee cake at breakfast, but it hasn’t happened yet, so those pans are history. You get the idea.

Replace

We originally stocked our RV with Goodwill finds, garage sale treasures, and hand-me-downs from family. It was great! Now, however, I’m done trying to deal with the loose knob on the fry pan’s lid. Ditto for the toaster that only toasts one side of the bread. I can still live with the mismatched silverware and dishes, but those dish towels have definitely seen better days. They can go and live in the RV basement to help Hubby with his messy chores. I’m getting new ones.

Take a look around your kitchen and other areas in your RV. If you’re like me, you may not be able to replace everything. (At least not all at once.) But if there are a few things that rankle, consider getting new.

Reorganize

As I mentioned, friends and family helped us originally stock our RV. Family members put things away where they thought made sense. Every item stayed in that original place. For years. Until I decided to take a closer look. Yes, it makes sense that the slow cooker should be in the kitchen or galley area. However, I only use it occasionally. I relegated that big ol’ cooker to a cupboard in the living room. I can still easily retrieve it when I want, but now I have extra space and a more accessible spot for our plastic containers, which seem to procreate in the cupboard! Anyone else experience this strange phenomenon?

Refresh

After the hard work of removing, replacing, and reorganizing, it’s time to think about refreshing the aesthetics of your RV interior. My new dish towels will brighten the galley area. A different picture on our bedroom wall might be nice, and I really should get updated pictures of the grandkids to display on the side table.

Sofa pillows, a live or artificial flowering plant, or a different rug by the entry door can also refresh the looks of your rig. So can a brightly colored kitchen utensil holder or a bath hand towel. These simple things can make your RV feel like new again!

How have you reorganized your RV to make it function better? Share your ideas in the comments, please.

