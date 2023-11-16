Thursday, November 16, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

Missing hiker – Search on at Big Bend National Park

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
0
Missing hiker

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, TEXAS – A search is currently underway for a missing hiker after her family reported that she did not return home from a trip to Big Bend National Park. Christy Perry is a 25-year-old female, 5’2″ tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and a fair complexion.

Car found at Lost Mine Trail

Perry picked up a rental car in Midland, TX, and arrived in Big Bend National Park on November 9. She did not show up for her camping reservation that evening at the Chisos Basin Campground. Perry’s vehicle was located at the trailhead for the Lost Mine Trail.

A hastily assembled team of Park Rangers and U.S. Border Patrol Agents searched the trail for the missing hiker on Wednesday, while the park pilot surveyed from above. Today, search teams made up of NPS employees, U.S. Border Patrol, Texas Game Wardens, and Los Diablos fire crew are combing the area. Two helicopters from the Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Border Patrol along with the NPS airplane are searching from above.

The Lost Mine Trail is currently closed until further notice to allow searchers room to work efficiently and quickly.

The Lost Mine Trail (4.8 miles round trip) is a very popular Big Bend hiking trail. It climbs steeply through the woodlands of the Chisos Mountains and offers magnificent views of the rugged mountains and deserts of Big Bend and Mexico.

If you were in the area of the Lost Mine Trail on November 8 or 9 and saw Christy, please call the TipLine at 888-653-0009, or email nps_isb@nps.gov .

##RVT1131b

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.


Advertising

Previous article
RV Daily Tips. Thursday, November 16, 2023
Next article
Twenty miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway is closed

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE