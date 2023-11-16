Missing hiker – Search on at Big Bend National Park

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, TEXAS – A search is currently underway for a missing hiker after her family reported that she did not return home from a trip to Big Bend National Park. Christy Perry is a 25-year-old female, 5’2″ tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and a fair complexion.

Car found at Lost Mine Trail

Perry picked up a rental car in Midland, TX, and arrived in Big Bend National Park on November 9. She did not show up for her camping reservation that evening at the Chisos Basin Campground. Perry’s vehicle was located at the trailhead for the Lost Mine Trail.

A hastily assembled team of Park Rangers and U.S. Border Patrol Agents searched the trail for the missing hiker on Wednesday, while the park pilot surveyed from above. Today, search teams made up of NPS employees, U.S. Border Patrol, Texas Game Wardens, and Los Diablos fire crew are combing the area. Two helicopters from the Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Border Patrol along with the NPS airplane are searching from above.

The Lost Mine Trail is currently closed until further notice to allow searchers room to work efficiently and quickly.

The Lost Mine Trail (4.8 miles round trip) is a very popular Big Bend hiking trail. It climbs steeply through the woodlands of the Chisos Mountains and offers magnificent views of the rugged mountains and deserts of Big Bend and Mexico.

If you were in the area of the Lost Mine Trail on November 8 or 9 and saw Christy, please call the TipLine at 888-653-0009, or email nps_isb@nps.gov .

##RVT1131b