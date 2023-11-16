RV Daily Tips. Thursday, November 16, 2023

Issue 2254

Today’s thought

“If everybody is thinking alike, then somebody isn’t thinking.” ―Gen. George S. Patton

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Check Your Wipers Day!

Happy 50th Birthday, Marcus Lemonis: On this day in 1973, Marcus Lemonis, now the CEO of Camping World, was born in Beirut, Lebanon.

Tip of the Day

How to make your RV warm and welcoming to guests for the holidays

By Gail Marsh

It won’t be long now. Soon, out-of-town relatives and friends will descend on your home for the holidays. It’s expensive to put them up in nearby hotels, but if you don’t really have space for them inside your sticks-and-bricks home, it’s time to put that RV to an alternative use! Use your RV to accommodate your out-of-town guests. You can take it to a nearby campground or park it in your driveway. Either way, your guests will have a place to “escape,” and you can find downtime inside your home, as well! Face it, holidays are stressful enough without having to worry about extra folks underfoot 24/7. Let your RV come to the rescue!

Before you think that bedding guests down in an RV is less than hospitable, there are ways you can make the RV space quite comfortable! Plus, it might be fun for your non-RVing guests to stay in their own house-on-wheels for a few days!

Ask Dave

How do I install new wallpaper in my RV so it doesn’t peel?

Dear Dave,

How do I keep my new wallpaper from shrinking and peeling? I will be applying peel-and-stick wallpaper over the existing wallpaper in my Itasca and don’t want it to shrink and peel. —Janet, 1995 Winnebago Itasca

RV Tours

Tour the 2024 Jayco Jay Feather 22BH travel trailer

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, join Adam Kreutzer of Saskatchewan’s Four Seasons Sales for a tour of the 2024 Jayco Jay Feather 22BH travel trailer, a small, lightweight RV with a terrific floor plan that manages to fit a lot into a small space.

That starts on the outside with an extra large, extra wide pass-through storage space, unusual for a trailer this size. There’s also an outdoor kitchen that includes an outdoor fridge and griddle.

Video of the day

Senior creates amazing RV van build in Nissan NV2500

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, the team from Cheap RV Living introduces us to Wilford and his incredible RV van build in his 2021 Nissan NV2500 van.

Prepare to be amazed at what a DIY RV can be! Of course, it helps to have skills like Wilford, who had a lifetime of experience building boats before tackling his RV van build project and giving it the feel of a comfy, homey cabin in the woods.

If you heat your RV with a heat pump…

A SOFT START ISN’T JUST FOR SUMMER COOLING!

How far do you travel in a day? One man’s perspective

By Gary Jefferson

I have three modes when it comes to traveling in our Sprinter. When we traveled in our SUV, I didn’t do it like I do today in the van. In our SUV, the location of a good motel usually determined how far we were going that day. I knew we’d be stopping for photographs, meals, and before dark, so I’d factor all that in when I looked on the map for a probable destination. It was usually between 125 and 250 miles; more often closer to the 125 number. Continue reading.

Reader poll

Motorhome owners: How would you describe your rig’s suspension?

Quick Tip

Bungee cord caution Bungee cord caution

Sharon B. posts this thought for your consideration: “I am a nurse. I manage many medical cases that originated from injuries. I have a patient who lost the sight of his eye. He almost lost the entire globe if it were not for the fast-reacting doctors at a specialized eye facility. (This injury was not for a standard hospital ER.) The injury was from a snap to the eye from a bungee cord. The injury destroyed his cornea and damaged his retina. So far, five surgeries from accumulated damage. I, too, have almost had a disaster from a snapping bungee cord to the eye. I was SO lucky. My professional recommendation is to USE ONLY STRAPS. There are many wonderful adjustable straps you can get with various lengths. Harbor Freight has a good variety of sizes and colors. Don’t use bungee cords. Save your eyes!”

On this day last year…

Website of the day

The 50 Best Luxury RV Parks in the U.S.

This list from Outdoorsy is giving us some serious wanderlust. Have you been to any of them? Do you agree and think they’re the most luxurious?

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 11 percent do not eat breakfast on a daily basis.

• 34 percent say both they and their partner snore.

• 38 percent change the oil in their RV and/or tow vehicle themselves; they do not take it somewhere to have it done.

Recent poll: About how many hours a day do you sleep (including naps)?

Recipe of the Day

Not the Same Ol’ Biscuits and Gravy

by Karen Vandevander from Manassas, VA

When you hear biscuits and gravy, sausage gravy typically comes to mind. This is not that, but it is quite good. Filled with chicken and bacon, it’s super creamy and versatile. Everything simmers in the Crock Pot, which makes this a great recipe when short on time. You will be happy if you eat this for breakfast (over biscuits) or dinner (with pasta). Delicious comfort food.

Trivia

Right-handed people tend to chew food on the right side of their mouth while left-handed people tend to chew on the left side. (You just fake chewed to see which side you chew on, didn’t you?)

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Puffin is a perky little mixed-breed rescue who loves Airstreaming.” —Claudette Theuriere

LED hat lights the way and assists in dark places

Staff writer Randall Brink was wearing this hat at our weekly writers’ meeting awhile ago and we all loved it! Gail Marsh admitted she has one too. This baseball cap features LED lights that turn on with the press of a button. Randall says he uses it in dark places like his RV’s closet or under the hood, but it could also be used for night walks, biking, fishing, or any other activity that requires hands-free lighting. If you already wear a hat often, why not add lights to it? Check it out.

Leave here with a laugh

