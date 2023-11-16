Thursday, November 16, 2023

Twenty miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway is closed

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
the Blue Ridge Parkway is closed
Aerial view of Matt's Creek Fire -- cause of parkway shutdown. USFS photo.

Twenty miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway is closed until further notice. The full closure is from milepost 66.3, near U.S. Highway 501, to milepost 85.9, at Virginia Route 43. The closure began Wednesday evening in an effort to help U.S. Forest Service crews who are battling the Matt’s Creek Fire. Drivers should plan for a detour from the north or south using these adjacent routes and Interstate 81.

The Blue Ridge Parkway is closed due to smoke, responder issues

The Matt’s Creek Fire is within the James River Face Wilderness. At this time the fire is entirely on National Forest lands in the Jefferson National Forest. This closure was forced because of worsening smoke impacts in the area. It also allows crews to stage equipment and conduct operations south of the fire boundary using Parkway lands to access the area.

Behind closed gates, the Parkway is closed to all users. This includes motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians. The public’s cooperation with these closures helps support the safety of staff, visitors, and fire crews.

While the Blue Ridge Parkway section is closed, officials are working with multiple area agencies in response to current and predicted weather and fuel conditions. Visitors should use extra caution recreating on public lands including national parks and national forests in Virginia and North Carolina when fire danger is increased.

Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.


