Montana 5th wheel trailers recalled. Slideouts not mounted properly

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2021 High Country Montana fifth wheel trailers. The 120VAC wiring connectors for the slide room circuit were not mounted properly, which can allow water to enter the electrical connections. The potential number of units affected is 3,292.

Wet electrical connections can increase the risk of a fire and injury.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect the connectors, and mount the connectors to the frame, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 18, 2021. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 21-409.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).