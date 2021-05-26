Full-Time RVer Newsletter #4, May 26, 2021

Volume 2. Issue 4

Quote of the day

“People who live the most fulfilling lives are the ones who are always rejoicing at what they have.” —Richard Carlson

Downsizing pros and cons. Is it now or never?

By Gail Marsh

I never thought we’d have this conversation. At least not for a few more years. My hubby and I are talking about downsizing our RV. I agree that our needs have changed and our reasons for RVing have shifted. But downsizing? Now? Really? How can you know the right time to downsize?

Read some pros and cons of downsizing (now is a good time to sell, but is now a good time to buy?) in this article.

Features

Some of these articles are from past issues of RVtravel.com and have been updated for this newsletter.

Important warning! Bad RV door part can lock your loved ones in the RV

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

We’ve been RVing for nearly 35 years and we still fall into the “Learn something new every day” category. Sometimes it’s nearly an embarrassment to recognize how little you know. We’re sharing a “new thing” for us, and maybe it’ll be new for you. This “new to us” may spare you a bit of humbling, or it could actually spare a life. … Learn how Russ accidentally locked Tiña in their RV (which could have been a disaster), and how an astute reader alerted them to a recall on the defective product. Read more.

Tips from a pro: Digitize your family photo albums

By Nanci Dixon

When we cleared out our house to begin our full-time journey, one of the hardest things we had to do was leaving behind the mammoth number of family photo albums. After they languished in a storage locker for two years I did a “what if” measure of just taking cell phone camera photos of the most important pages in the albums “just in case.” Learn how Nanci digitally saved all of the family photos here.

How long is “too long” for a 5th wheel when staying in national and state parks?

Dear editor,

My wife and I are planning on RVing full time when I retire. We are inclined on purchasing a 5’er but have not yet decided on the length. We don’t want to feel cramped but neither do we want to be largely excluded from national and state parks due to our length. Read more and our response.

Let your drill clean your RV, really!

Reader poll

Quick tip

Maintaining your fire extinguishers

Once you’ve determined that you have the right type of fire extinguishers, the next priority is to keep them properly maintained by checking them periodically. Check the fire extinguisher gauge to determine if there is pressure in the extinguisher. If the gauge indicates empty or needs charging, replace or recharge the extinguisher immediately. To test non-gauged extinguishers, push the plunger indicator (usually green or black) down. If it does not come back up, the extinguisher has no pressure to expel its contents. If you need help testing your fire extinguishers, check with your local fire department. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy

Selling your RV? Start here.

Selling your RV: How to prepare it before listing it for sale

Tony Barthel gives you an insider look at how you can prepare your RV before you list it for sale. How many photos should you take? What time of day should you take photos and what angles should you take them from? Why is lighting so important? What story are you trying to tell with your RV? Who are you selling it to, and why does that matter? All this, plus common mistakes sellers make. If you’re thinking of selling, you’ll want to read this.

So you want to sell your RV? Here are the best places to sell, and why

By Nanci Dixon

Whether you have had it with crowded campgrounds, have discovered RVing is just not for you, or are looking to upgrade or downsize, you might be asking: “Where’s the best place to sell my RV?” Let’s find out. Read Nanci’s list (and bookmark it!) and learn all the possibilities you have when listing your RV for sale.

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“Carefully consider where you will claim ‘domicile’ – your state of legal residence. It will impact many financial issues while on the road.” —Steve Jones

Featured recipe

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches with Cilantro Lime Mayo

by Lauren Perkins-Boyd from Portland, OR

This grilled chicken sandwich is downright scrumptious! The combo of grilled chicken, lime, and taco seasoning is terrific. We love the cilantro-lime mayo. It has a fresh and tangy flavor. Easy to make, this will definitely be on your summer menu.

This would be a perfect Memorial Day lunch! Get the recipe.

