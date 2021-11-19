Come upon a moose? Keep your distance to avoid trouble

Moose have become a more regular sight within town limits in Silverton and other towns and areas of southwest Colorado. They inhabit other states as well. If you see one, keep your distance, urges Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

CPW District Wildlife Manager Brandon Dye asks residents and visitors to give moose space and to remember to keep dogs on leash and well-distanced from the animals at all times. If trying to take a photograph, stay back and use a zoom. There have been five moose attacks in 2021 across Colorado.

“Moose react to dogs the same way they would react to a predator in the wild,” Dye said. “While these moose … may seem relatively tame or docile, it is important to remember that they are wild animals and can be unpredictable and extremely dangerous.”

The latest population estimate from CPW after the 2020 hunting season indicated there were roughly 460 moose in the southwest region of Colorado. That number has held relatively stable for the last 15 years.

However, the population is thriving and expanding its range, evident by several young bull moose crossing into New Mexico this year.

Watch this video to learn more about the habits of moose, and how you should react if you come upon one.

