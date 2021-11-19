RV Daily Tips. Friday, November 19, 2021

Issue 1735

Today’s thought

“I like living. I have sometimes been wildly, despairingly, acutely miserable, racked with sorrow; but through it all I still know quite certainly that just to be alive is a grand thing.” ―Agatha Christie

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Play Monopoly Day! (Psst: This is our favorite version of Monopoly and would make a great gift!)

On this day in history: 1863 – American Civil War: U.S. President Abraham Lincoln delivers the Gettysburg Address at the dedication ceremony for the military cemetery at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Tip of the Day

Backroad or offroad RVing: Don’t get stuck!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

One of the great joys of RVing is to get closer to nature and farther away from the noise and problems of “civilization.” Of course, getting away from civilization can also mean getting away from paved roads – and, at times, that can put you in the way of getting your rig stuck.

We can vouch for the truth of this maxim: The best way to get your RV unstuck is not to get stuck in the first place. If you’re heading away from civilization and pavement, use plenty of foresight – use your eyes, without the RV, wherever possible. Scouting ahead on foot or with a tow vehicle (preferably one equipped with four-wheel drive) can help you identify hazards. Mud is obviously something to steer clear of, but check the terrain carefully. It may be good today while it’s dry, but what if rain comes. Will that perfect “spot” suddenly become a mire?

Foresight and best intentions aside, conditions can change rapidly and unexpectedly. Here are some tips for dealing with those undesirable situations that can come up (and into) your path.

Yesterday's tip of the day: Is the cat missing? You'll be shocked at all the places your pet can hide in your RV

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Rockwood 2442BS mini fifth wheel. He writes, “There are going to be some of you who see this and think you’ve seen the best fifth wheel on the market. And there are going to be some of you who see this and think this is the most ridiculous thing you’ve ever seen.” Well, what do you think?

Did you read Tony's review yesterday of the 2022 Keystone Cougar 316RLS fifth wheel?

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why won’t the water heater drain plug come out?

Dear Dave,

I’m trying to winterize the water heater and can’t get the plug out. Sprayed it and it still won’t budge. I sure don’t want to break the heater. Is there another way to get the water out? It’s a Suburban water heater in a 1997 Allegro Star. Thanks. —Eloise

Read Dave’s response.

Did you miss Dave's column yesterday where he answered the question: Why can't I get schematics for my rig?

RVing: The joy of the unexpected

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

We find that a good part of the joy of RVing is running into the unexpected. Round the next corner, who knows, maybe you’ll happen onto a herd of antelope. There’s always that vintage gas station that looks like a coffee pot. But half the fun is seeing the reactions folks have to these strange turnings. … So what did Russ and Tiña’s Southern friend have to say about this Northwest anomaly? Find out here.

Yesterday's featured article: Reader from South Africa shows off cute VW motorhome

Reader poll

Do you wear a watch?

If you have the time, tell us here!

Quick Tip

Save money if you need to replace some RV furniture

Is some of your RV furniture getting along toward retirement? Buying new RV furniture can be nearly as costly as buying it for the sticks and bricks home – and at times even more so. Don’t despair – call around to a few RV dealers. You may find that some folks, on taking possession of a new RV, wanted to “upgrade” their stuff, and dealers may have “trade out” furniture in stock for a lot less than “new” prices. (That is, if they have RV furniture at all these days.)

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Andrew Vactor

2020 Newmar Ventana

“I love that my wife loves it! As a result, she is an equal partner in our adventures including driving.”

Happy travels, you two!

Website of the day

The Tiniest Town in Every State

These are soooo tiny! Make sure you click the arrow on the right side of the first photo (it’s kind of hard to see) to start scrolling through the slideshow.

Recipe of the Day

Roasted Cornish Hens

by Rosi Tornetto from NY, NY

If you’ve never tried Cornish game hen, we suggest you do. They’re delicious. Essentially it’s a smaller chicken that’s tender and has a richer flavor than larger chickens. This is a great recipe for roasting Cornish hens. The flavors of rosemary and garlic permeate through the moist, juicy meat. Once roasted, the skin is perfectly crisp.

What about trying this instead of turkey this year? We like that idea! Get the recipe.

See yesterday's recipe: Baked Brie With Cranberry Sauce

Trivia

Costco operates 817 warehouses, including 565 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 105 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 30 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 16 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 13 in Australia, three in Spain, and one each in Iceland, France, and China.

*What percentage of the American public does not have enough money in the bank for a $500 emergency? Guess that percentage then look in yesterday’s trivia for the answer.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Sophia (one of 8 puppies born in the motorhome) has had a great sense of balance since she was five weeks old. This is her favorite spot so she can stand guard and watch out the door window to see what is happening in the world outside the motorhome. She feels completely secure on the back of the lounge chair next to the door. This is also her favorite place to greet us when we come home – she’s the first one to give kisses too.” —Elaine Jones

Leave here with a laugh

Words of Wisdom: “If you smile at people they will almost always smile back.” Source.

RVtravel.com is always looking for new writers. Good income potential for motivated journalists. Interested? Email editor@rvtravel.com

