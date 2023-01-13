Friday, January 13, 2023

RVer musings: It’s why, not how, we go camping

By Gail Marsh
I stumbled across a Facebook post a while back and took a screenshot of it. I wanted to save the post because it struck a nerve with me. See if you agree.

Why we go camping

The post was from a fellow RVer, Duane F. He must have been in a campground at the time he posted his musings. I envision him walking up and down the rows of RVs as he recorded his thoughts. I don’t know him or his situation, but I do know that I’d like to meet him and other RVers that share his unique thoughts.

Here’s what Duane wrote:

Huge fifth-wheel rig

To the folks who just showed up in the 43-foot $200,000 fifth wheel that probably costs double my stix-n-brix home, you have a beautiful RV.

Tenters

To the folks who are down in the woods in a two-man tent, you guys are hardcore. Awesome setup down there.

Older Class C

To the folks who just pulled in with their 1979 C Class with more rust than panel: I can only imagine the memories you’ve made in that thing. I’ll bet that dent has a story.

Van-lifers

To the folks that took the last site nobody else wanted, pulled in, put down the seats in their minivan, and started cooking: Your dinner smells delightful!

Summed it up perfectly

Mr. F. summarized his thoughts about his fellow campers with these words: “We all camp differently, and we may not agree on it all, but we have to remember the only thing that matters is memories are being made, and you’re getting 120% out of your time with your loved ones. You have to forget HOW you go camping and remember WHY you go camping. Enjoy every moment!

“Can I get an ‘Amen’?”

##RVT1087

