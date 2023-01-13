Readers debate: What’s the best time to pack food and consumable supplies into your RV?

Packing for an RV trip can be stressful in and of itself. You want to make sure to take along everything you’ll need. A packing list like this one can certainly help. That’s just the beginning. There’s food and other consumable supplies to be purchased and packed, too. When is the best time to put those things into your RV?

Two distinct opinions

Turns out, there’s quite a debate on this topic. Some RVers prefer to purchase and pack food and other consumable supplies into their RV before starting out on their trip. Other campers strongly feel that it’s better to wait and buy food and consumable supplies once they arrive at their destination.

Pack ‘em before you leave

Michelle spoke first. “I like to pack all our food and supplies before leaving home. With the high cost of fuel, we’ve cut back on eating out. With supplies already in the coach, we can stop and eat whenever we get hungry.”

Dan agreed. “Once we leave our driveway, I’m on vacation. I don’t want to think about grocery shopping or hunting for RV toilet paper once I’m on the road. I definitely think it’s better to pack everything before!”

Barb also likes to pack food and supplies before the trip begins. “It saves time to shop where I know the store layout. Who wants to spend one minute of vacation grocery shopping? Not me!”

Miles pointed out, “After a long day of driving our RV, I’m tired. Then there’s getting parked, setting up, and unpacking clothes, etc. That’s when I’m really happy to have packed supplies and food before the trip started!”

Get food and consumable supplies when you arrive

Alan spoke up, “What you are all forgetting is that food and other stuff adds weight. Instead of hauling that extra weight all the way to your destination, just buy stuff when you get there.”

Tony voiced concern over the additional weight to his rig, as well. “Folks, there are Walmart stores everywhere! We’ve always been able to find what we need. Besides, who knows what the weather will be? We’ve had travel days where we left home in a freezing rain and ended up grilling steaks in 80-degree weather! If you wait to buy food, you can buy what you feel like eating when you arrive.”

Darci added, “Part of the adventure of RVing is discovering different foods in other parts of the country. I like to wait and see what the locals like to eat, so we usually wait.”

Mary agreed. “I enjoy shopping. Finding new local products is fun for me. That’s why I usually wait until I arrive at our destination before purchasing food and other supplies.”

Undecided but flexible

Mike spoke up. “We’ve done it both ways. Prices at little grocery stores can charge a lot more than I pay at our local Costco. I don’t like the idea of adding extra weight to our travel trailer, though.”

Dawn suggested the group try what she has found most successful. “Before we leave home, I order food and other supplies online. I schedule pick up the day we plan to arrive at our destination. We swing through the Walmart parking lot on our way to the campground.”

What’s your plan? Do you buy food and other supplies before you leave or after you arrive at your destination? Tell us in the comments below.

##RVT1087