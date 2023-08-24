A must-have for RVers? Walkie-talkies! Here’s why

You may have tossed them aside once you outgrew “playing spies.” Or perhaps you quickly lost interest when that first cellphone landed in your hands. Whatever your reason, they remain a must-have for RVers: walkie-talkies! This low-tech wonder performs even when your cell signal drops. Walkie-talkies provide nearly instantaneous communication and can keep you connected no matter where you roam.

On the road

Here are some ways that walkie-talkies can help as you travel to your next destination:

Roadway leader. I sometimes lead the way in our car while my husband follows with our fifth wheel. We use walkie-talkies to communicate when cellphone reception is unreliable. The walkie-talkie lets me alert my husband about debris in the road ahead, a narrow bridge, or any other road hazard so he knows to drive accordingly. We love the immediacy of communication—there’s no waiting for the call to go through—which is a great safety benefit!

At the campground

Don’t leave the walkie-talkies behind once you reach your RV destination. Here are useful ways to use your walkie-talkies at the campground:

Efficiently explore. Exploring unfamiliar places can be challenging. With walkie-talkies, your group can divide and conquer. While some RVers check out the campground, others can scope out nearby hiking trails, and still others can search out local attractions or points of interest. All the while you can communicate with one another and quickly learn the “lay of the land” more efficiently.

In the age of cellphones, walkie-talkies may seem outdated or maybe a throwback to your childhood days. To me, however, the walkie-talkie has become a “must-have” as we RV. What about you? Do you use walkie-talkies while RVing? Tell me about it in the comments below.

