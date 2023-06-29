Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Towable RV Review

A modern classic: Riverside RV Retro 171DRD travel trailer tour

By Cheri Sicard
Riverside Retro travel trailer

Josh the RV Nerd is back to give us a tour of a travel trailer that might look retro but is actually brand-new, the Riverside RV Retro 171DRD.

What is retro about this RV, and what I like most about it, is its simplicity. No slides. No fancy doodads. It’s just a simple, basic trailer that will serve a couple’s camping needs well.

The kitchen is small but sports a lot of style, including a large stainless steel farm sink and tile backsplash. It’s outfitted with a microwave, stove, and oven. However, it lacks counter space. Like… completely lacks counter space.

The cute little dinette resembles a booth in a vintage ’50s diner. You’ll find storage under one of the benches, the other is used for the electrical system. However, there is a HUGE chest-sized storage compartment behind one of the benches too. As Josh says, “You can put a lot of junk in that trunk.” Of course, the dinette also converts to a bed.

There’s a lot of cabinetry and storage throughout. Josh likes that the doors all open horizontally as opposed to vertically as there are no gas struts to wear out. I have to agree.

Especially for a small trailer, I really liked the bedroom. There are two small hanging closets on either side of the bed. And even though this is a budget RV, Josh says they still installed a comfortable quality mattress.

What does Josh not like about the Riverside RV Retro 171DRD Travel Trailer?

  • There is virtually no counter space.
  • The queen-sized bed is a short queen, so tall folks should take note.
  • The shower is not made with shower surround paneling. It’s not as big a deal as it sounds as RVs were made this way for years. However, it will require you to wipe down the walls and turn on the vent fan with every shower.

New for 2023 Riverside RV Retro models:

  • 12-volt fridge
  • Carpet-less, vent-less floor
  • Optional solar package
  • Tinted windows
  • Full front pass-through storage
  • Multiple color options

Riverside RV Retro 171DRD Travel Trailer Specs

  • Empty weight: 3,545 lbs.
  • Cargo carrying capacity: 985 lbs.
  • Length 21”8”
  • Fresh water: 36 gallons
  • Gray water: 32 gallons
  • Back water: 17 gallons
  • MSRP: $32,952

Note: Josh calls it the 191RDR, but it’s actually the 171DRD.

