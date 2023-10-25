My RV has a chassis recall. Chassis dealer won’t honor it; RV dealer can’t touch it. I feel like a ping pong ball!

“It’s not our problem”—Playing ping pong with RV warranty work!

Awhile ago, Russ and Tiña De Maris posted an article at RVtravel.com about the difficulty Peggy had with a Winnebago Era Mercedes chassis recall. She was getting told by the local Mercedes dealership to take it to the RV dealer, which is Camping World, only to be told it is a Mercedes issue that they cannot work on. She then called Winnebago and was told to call Mercedes. This has been an issue for years, and I call it the Ping Pong Effect. Both sides had a legitimate excuse. The recall work on the Mercedes van required removal of the holding tanks, which the Mercedes dealer did not want to do as they were not qualified and might not get paid. Camping World could not work on the Mercedes components.

Motorized chassis

This is not a new problem, but rather dates back to the Dodge chassis used way back in the 1960s. These early motorhomes were built on a Dodge chassis and most of the RV dealers that sold them were mom-and-pop RV dealers that sold travel trailers and jumped on the new wave of motorized RVs. They were not qualified to work on the chassis or drive train, and did not have the tools or a facility large enough to handle the weight and height of the RVs.

So the owner had to find his local Dodge dealership, which not only knew nothing about the motorhome aspect of the rig, but also did not have the hoist or service bay that could handle the size of these new rigs. “Go back to your selling dealer.” Ping pong! And it got worse as Chevrolet introduced the P30 chassis in 1974. Also, Wayne Mertes, of the Dolphin Trailer Company, introduced the first Toyota truck chassis in a Micro-Mini that same year.

Ford and John Deere get involved

Ford entered the motorized market in 1989, the same year John Deere decided to get involved. I was on the road in demo units traveling the country training Winnebago and Itasca dealers. Even though I did not have very many chassis-related issues, I did have one time I could not find anyone to look at it in Los Angeles, so I had to leave it at the dealership and fly home.

Workhorse Custom Chassis bought the Chevrolet P30 chassis division in 1998 and revamped the chassis and suspension, but used the Chevy (GM) Vortec engine and transmission. All this leads to a melting pot of parts used and who is going to cover warranty work.

Today we have the Ford F53 chassis available on the Class A gas models and Freightliner, Spartan, and Volvo in Class A diesel. Here is where it gets cloudy on the Class C and B vans, as there are Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, and others entering daily, it seems. The only RV dealers that are authorized to work on the chassis and drive train are dealers that also have a franchise for that brand chassis. I live 20 miles from Winnebago Industries. When an owner comes back to the factory for service work, they send them to Rochester, MN, which is 90 miles away, to have Mercedes work done.

Get to the point!

I get this a lot, but my point is this has been an issue from the very start of the motorized RV: finding an automotive dealer that has the expertise, the shop and hoist big enough for the larger rigs, and willing to work on it!

Just a few weeks ago we received a request from a Tiffin owner with a Freightliner chassis that had a low airbag warning that would not quit even though the airbags were not low. The local Freightliner dealer claimed it was not a Freightliner component, as the dash instrumentation was an OEM component, not Freightliner. The local dealer was not about to touch anything they thought was chassis-related, as they were not qualified and, most important, would not get paid.

Here is the real point. When it comes to the gray area of whose component has actually failed and what labor needs to be performed to get to that component, it could be a combination of two or three different companies and several service centers just don’t want to attempt it. That could be either because they are already too busy or don’t think they will be paid.

How do you fix this dilemma—or avoid it?

I have been conducting seminars across the country since 1989, and my most popular one is the RV Buyer’s Seminar. In that seminar I tell people the most important aspect of purchasing a new or used RV is to interrogate the dealer like they are wanting to marry your daughter! I come from a family of four boys and found that most parents don’t question the incoming daughter-in-law as they just want to get the guys out of the house and annoying someone else!

When it comes to the chassis, ask who they use and will they coordinate the service work. Or do you have to take it there, and what happens if there is an RV component issue, and will they help facilitate the repair and cover the costs.

With the recent Mercedes issue, the local Mercedes dealership in Wichita refused to work on the unit and they cannot be forced to do so. The selling dealership, Camping World, was not authorized to do any Mercedes work, so Peggy got Ping Ponged back to Mercedes.

How to “fix” this warranty work dilemma

The way you “fix” it is getting a good dealership that has longevity and has been through the ups and downs of the industry. Also, make sure it is concerned about your welfare and not just “pushing tin”! Find a dealership that has developed relationships with local certified chassis service centers, and that can provide a seamless service experience.

If you happen to get into a similar situation as the Mercedes, don’t stop. Don’t stop at the RV dealership, the Mercedes dealership, or NTHSA. Contact other RV dealers that sell your product and ask who they use for service work. According to my Mercedes rep, this would have been processed much earlier if the owner would have contacted the Mercedes Customer Service number in the chassis manual provided with the rig.

The end result

Mercedes picked Peggy’s unit up in Wichita on a flat bed, gave her a rental car, and towed the unit to the Kansas City Mercedes dealership that works on these all the time!

